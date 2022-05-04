News Dogecoin surges nearly 30% after Shiba Inu’s explosive gains – Fortune Published 19 seconds ago on May 4, 2022 By Abhinav Mishra source Related Topics: Don't Miss SEC Nearly Doubles Crypto Enforcement Unit — Regulator Says 'Crypto Markets Have Exploded in Recent Years' – Regulation Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News Abhinav Mishra Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills. Continue Reading Advertisement You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ