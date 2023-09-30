Rajinikanth's Jailer to hit Amazon Prime on September 7, clash with release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan | Mint – Mint

Nelson Dilipkumar’s crime drama film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video from September 7. The film, produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, has garnered immense success at the domestic as well as international box office. The digital release will also coincide with the theatrical release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

While Rajinikanth playing the lead role, Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik. Notably, the movie features special cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

The film’s plot revolves around Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (played by Rajinikanth), a retired jailer on a quest to find his son’s killers. As he delves into his son’s world, the film takes viewers through a gripping and intricate narrative.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar shared his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing their aim to showcase Rajinikanth in an action-packed role and the contributions of other Indian film industry superstars.

Jailer has enjoyed significant box office success in India. In its initial three weeks of release, the film collected a total of Rs. 329.83 crore. It earned Rs. 235.85 crore in its first week, followed by Rs. 62.95 crore in the second week and Rs. 29.43 crore in the third week.

Jailer will share its release date with another highly-anticipated film, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, which is set to hit theaters on the same day.

Fans can look forward to watching Jailer on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

“Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!” Click here!

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source