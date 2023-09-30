Cyber Monday tablet deal 2022: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is still 47% off – ZDNet

Most Popular

Though Cyber Monday comes to a close today, you’ll still be able to find discounts across various retailers on the biggest tech products. If you’re looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop.

And, now is also the time to snag deals on kid-friendly devices for the little ones on your list. One of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals is currently at Amazon. The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is $80 instead of its original price of $150.

For a kid-friendly reading tablet, Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is worth checking out. Not only does it have a kid-proof case built to withstand 3- to 7-year-olds, but it also comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The subscription gets you access to thousands of kid-friendly ad-free books, as well as movies, games, and other educational content your child will love.

Parents can control screen time and set educational goals for their children using the parental controls built into the tablet to make sure their kid is actually reading or learning something while using it.

Even though it’s made for kids, you can expect a high-quality device, with tech specs like 2GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of storage, a 13-hour battery life, and an 8-inch display with 1280 x 800 (189ppi) resolution.

