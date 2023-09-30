Amazon launches all-new Echo 4th Gen: What you need to know – NBC News

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Health

Fitness

Sleep

Kitchen Appliances & Tools

Small Home Appliances

Bedding & Bath

Office

Outdoor

Electronics

Headphones

Smart Gadgets

Computers

Dogs

Cats

Pet Care

Luggage

Accessories

Packing & Organization

Valentine's Day

Mother's Day

Graduation

Father's Day

Holiday Season & Christmas

Other Occasions & Loved Ones

Follow Select

Amazon Echo devices are some of the retailer’s most popular products, among them the Echo Dot, which just got a major update. Amazon announced the all-new, 4th gen Echo Dot alongside a slew of new Echo products and Alexa-enabled devices this week, some available for pre-order and some “coming soon.” The Echo smart home speaker is among those that got a new design and enhanced features (others can only boast the latter).

The all-new Echo features a spherical, clean and compact design. It equips Alexa, features enhanced sound and you can conveniently connect it to other Echo devices to make announcements throughout your house. It also allows you to control your smart home with built-in Zigbee and sports a temperature sensor. And now includes Alexa Guard, which can alert you of any glass breaking, smoke- or carbon monoxide alarms while you’re away. While this Charcoal option offers a sleek design, it also comes in Glacier White and Twilight Blue. The Echo sports a three-inch woofer and two front speakers to help boost sound.

The Echo’s smaller version, the Echo Dot, will give you virtually everything the larger flagship Echo gives you but in a smaller package and likewise sporting smaller components. Namely, that will mean your sound won’t carry as far. The Echo Dot includes a single front speaker and no woofer, for example. It also doesn’t include Dolby audio capabilities, so your sound quality will be slightly downgraded. Finally, the Echo Dot does not include Zigbee built-in and will work for your smart home via Amazon Alexa only. It also comes in Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

Other than the new Echo devices, Amazon also announced a slew of other products, and several are available for pre-order right now.

The third generation Echo Dot includes access to Alexa at a more affordable price than the Echo. It’s compact and great for checking the weather, adding reminders and making calls. Like the all-new model, you can access smart home controls for convenience. It also comes in a built-in clock option as well as a kids edition with parental controls.

If you anticipate heavily using the device for music, you may want to invest in the larger Amazon Echo. It features larger speakers for louder volume and is the one technology writer Whitson Gordon recommends to most people.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.

© 2023 SELECT | All rights reserved. The use of this website means that you accept the confidentiality regulations and the conditions of service.

source