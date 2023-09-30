Big News for Ripple (XRP) Sees 30% Growth, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pumps yet Again, and Bitcoin (BTC) Outperforms Gold | Mint – Mint

It has been a bullish week for the crypto market, with Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and Bitcoin (BTC) all seeing impressive gains. However Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) leads the way with consistent growth over the past few months during the ongoing presale with its 2203% price increase. Let’s take a closer look at the performance of each of these cryptocurrencies.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By utilizing the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), unicorn startups can bridge the gap between themselves and a wide selection of investors, eliminating the typical obstacles associated with raising capital through traditional venture capital routes.

This is made possible by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s unique use of NFTs to represent company ownership. These digital tokens can be divided into smaller pieces, making it possible for investors on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to buy a share for as little as $1.

For startups, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) opens doors to a diverse global investor base, no matter their size or location. This means access to more resources that can help them soar to new heights.

Security and reliability are at the core of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), as it uses the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to store data. Investors on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can have peace of mind knowing their funds are well-protected.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also features a utility token called ORBN, which rewards loyal holders with staking rewards, discounts, and early access to upcoming projects on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Investors are acting fast as Orbeon protocol (ORBN) is predicted to rise 6000% having already a price surge of 2203% in stage 11 of the current presale.

With the potential to revolutionize entire industries, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has attracted thousands of investors to its presale, eager to grab ORBN before it launches on Uniswap later this month.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is a payment protocol designed to facilitate quick, secure cross-border transactions. Ripple (XRP)’s primary goal is to revolutionize the traditional payment infrastructure by offering a more decentralized, cost-effective, and efficient method for transferring money around the world.

However, Ripple (XRP)’s mission was hit with a major roadblock when the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple (XRP) in early December 2020. As a result, XRP’s price plummeted to its lowest level since 2017, resulting in significant losses for many investors.

In a turn of events, it seems that Ripple (XRP) could win the lawsuit, with rumors circulating that the SEC is not able to prove that Ripple (XRP) is a security. This could be seen as good news for Ripple (XRP) investors, and its price has begun to surge again over the last few days.

With this new promising development, many analysts are predicting further growth for Ripple (XRP), with some predicting that it could even double in the upcoming months.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Not to be outdone, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to defy all expectations with nearly 100% growth since the start of 2023. Over the past week, Bitcoin (BTC)’s growth has been particularly impressive, surpassing $28K per Bitcoin (BTC) for the first time in almost one year.

But what has caused such an impressive run for Bitcoin (BTC)? The main catalyst is the influx of institutional investors buying into Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. With the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, many investors are turning to Bitcoin (BTC) as an alternative safe-haven asset.

Bitcoin (BTC) was built to tackle the traditional financial infrastructure and its lack of transparency. By offering a more secure way to store wealth, Bitcoin (BTC) has become an attractive option for institutional investors looking to diversify their portfolios and escape the pitfalls of traditional banking.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

