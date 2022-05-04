Netflix 30 days free trial is back with a twist: Watch selective Netflix series for free – Republic TV

SEARCH

Until last year, the streaming giant Netflix availed non-subscribers to watch their content for free for a limited 30 days as a trial. This Netflix free trial plan was soon discontinued in India for no apparent reason. Netizens will be happy to know that the platform is back with another round of Netflix plans that lets non-subscribers watch a limited number of popular shows and movies for free. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Netflix 30 days free trial with a tutorial on how to start Netflix free trial.

Now, interested viewers can watch a selective number of shows and movies comprising mostly Netflix originals on the platform for free. The list includes Stranger Things, Elite, Boss Baby, When They See Us, Love is Blind, Our Planet, Grace and Frankie. These listed shows are supposed to be some of the most popular shows out there. To access these, one need not create a Netflix account. Furthermore, the plan is flexible enough for the user to cancel it at any point in time.

Users have to simply click on the movie/series they wish to watch from the list of options provided on the page. Subsequently, they’ll be directed to a new page that will play the content for them ad-free and hassle-free. Viewers from other parts of the world can avail the Netflix 30 days free trial offer by following the simple steps given below in order –

