Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting … a new Hulu … – Los Angeles Times

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the next step in their relationship: starring in a new special for Hulu.

On Tuesday the streaming platform announced “‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.” In the special, the “Kardashians” star and the Blink-182 rocker will relive their various nuptials, including the lavish May 2022 ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kardashian says in the trailer.

Television

Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make out during “98%” of the family’s new show. But do they get married? Not so fast.

April 5, 2022

Months after their October 2021 engagement, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 47, first tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel in April 2022.

In May they made their marriage legal with a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara. A week later came the big one in Portofino.

Kardashian, Barker and their loved ones descended on the Italian coast. The couple said their “I do’s” in front of friends and family — including Kourtney’s “Kardashians” co-stars Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Music

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker underwent surgery Tuesday after he busted his finger during tour rehearsals.

March 1, 2023

The upcoming Hulu special will provide an “inside look at the wedding of the year,” including how the ceremony’s gothic-glam feel came together with help from designer Domenico Dolce (half of luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana).

“Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist and it just felt perfect,” the bride tells Barker in the trailer.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, she reflected on the one-year anniversary of her Vegas wedding to Barker.

California

The celebs were among 2,000 Las Virgenes Municipal Water District customers who recently received ‘notices of exceedence’ for water usage.

Aug. 22, 2022

“It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together,” she wrote.

“‘Til Death Do Us Part” premieres April 13 on Hulu, a month before “The Kardashians” returns to the stream for Season 3 in May.

It's a date

Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Follow Us

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

Entertainment & Arts

Sept. 29, 2023

Television

Sept. 29, 2023

Entertainment & Arts

Sept. 29, 2023

Television

Sept. 29, 2023

Television

Sept. 28, 2023

Television

Sept. 28, 2023

Entertainment & Arts

Sept. 28, 2023

Television

Sept. 28, 2023

Company Town

Sept. 28, 2023

Subscribe for unlimited access

Site Map

Follow Us

MORE FROM THE L.A. TIMES

source