China's Tencent Plans 'Valorant' Gaming League in Post … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Arnault’s Lawyer Says Money Laundering Allegations Are Unfounded

Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record

Vietnam Aims for 6% Growth This Year in Best-Case Scenario

Indians Given a Week More to Find $1.7 Billion Worth of Banknotes Before Withdrawal

Charting the Global Economy: Inflation Cools in US and Europe

Weight-Loss Drugs Estimated to Save Airlines Millions

Consumer Stocks’ Struggles Are Denting Soft Landing Hopes

Apple to Fix Software Problems Said to Make iPhone 15 Too Hot

Musk Commits to Attend President Erdogan’s Technology Festival

Revealed: Three Aircraft Carriers Sunk in Battle of Midway

Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation

AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President

Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department

McCarthy Defies Hardliners in Latest Bid to Avert Shutdown

A Shutdown Poses Political Risks Across the Washington Spectrum

Property Sharks Circle a £9 Million Deal

IRS Contractor Charged With Leaking Tax Data on Billionaires

Borrowers are reassessing their budgets as student loan payments resume after pandemic pause

Follow the Latest Golf Updates From the Ryder Cup in Italy

Science Strikes Back Against Long Covid Skeptics

Don’t Let ChatGPT Write So Much Fan Fiction

Don’t Worry About Global Population Collapse

A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics

Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors

What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words

Child Care Staffing Cuts, Closures Are Coming as Funding Cliff Approaches

`Varsity Blues’ Dad Gets Home Confinement Sentence on Appeal

How South Africa Botched Its First Coal Power-Plant Transition

Malaysia Says Indonesian Forest Fires Causing Transboundary Haze

NYC Flooding Renews Calls for Safer Basement Apartments

In Red-Hot Austin, Climate Fears Can’t Stop a $4.5 Billion Highway Expansion

Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst

Three Arrows Founder's Arrest Marks Downfall of Crypto Highflier

Bitcoin Is Ending September With First Quarterly Loss This Year

Three Arrows Co-Founder Zhu Apprehended, Liquidator Says

Valorant has grown to become one of the most popular esports titles.

Source: Riot Games

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is planning to launch a Valorant esports league when the hit shooter title debuts in China this year, one of the strongest signs yet that the country’s internet giants are getting back to business after a two-year industry crackdown.

Tencent unit TJ Sports has held discussions with top Chinese esports players in recent days about setting up the competition, people familiar with the matter said. It could kick off a tournament over the summer at the earliest as Tencent rolls out the game domestically, one of the people said, asking to not be identified discussing private information.

source