China's Tencent Plans 'Valorant' Gaming League in Post … – Bloomberg

Valorant has grown to become one of the most popular esports titles.
Source: Riot Games
Tencent Holdings Ltd. is planning to launch a Valorant esports league when the hit shooter title debuts in China this year, one of the strongest signs yet that the country’s internet giants are getting back to business after a two-year industry crackdown.
Tencent unit TJ Sports has held discussions with top Chinese esports players in recent days about setting up the competition, people familiar with the matter said. It could kick off a tournament over the summer at the earliest as Tencent rolls out the game domestically, one of the people said, asking to not be identified discussing private information.
