How to cancel Apple TV+ and manage your Apple subscriptions – USA TODAY

Just because you own an Apple TV does not mean you have an Apple TV+ subscription. Similar to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku, Apple TV is a media player used to stream on different devices and products. Apple TV+ is a streaming subscription service like HBO Max or Netflix.
On Apple TV+ you can stream popular and original content including shows like “Black Bird” staring Ray Liotta and “WeCrashed” staring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.
However, if you have subscriptions to multiple streaming services, your bills may be adding up, and you might want to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription.
Just curious?:We’re here to help with life’s everyday questions
After subscribing to the service, you can access Apple TV+ by connecting your Apple TV to your television using an HDMI cable or Bluetooth, says Apple. Alternatively, you can also download the Apple TV app on your other Apple devices to reach the streaming service.
According to Apple Support, here is how to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription from an internet browser.
If you want to cancel Apple TV+ from your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch without using a browser, you can cancel the subscription from your settings app. According to Apple Support, here is how.
If you do not see a “Cancel Subscription” button or an expiration message in red text, then your subscription has already been canceled.
From ‘Mythic Quest’ to ‘Ted Lasso’:How Apple TV+ became one of the best streaming services
How to use Apple Pay:Tips for setting up and using the contactless payment method
If you want to cancel a subscription on your Mac without using your browser, here are the steps, according to Apple Support.
If there is no “Cancel Subscription” or “Cancel option,” your subscription is already canceled.
Listening to music elsewhere?:How to cancel Apple Music quickly and easily.
If you want to cancel a subscription on your Windows PC, follow these steps, according to Apple Support.
If there is no “Cancel Subscription” or “Cancel” option then your subscription is already canceled.
If you can’t find the subscription you want to cancel you can try to search for your receipt in your email. According to Apple Support, here is how.
How to cancel Apple TV+ and manage your Apple subscriptions – USA TODAY
Just because you own an Apple TV does not mean you have an Apple TV+ subscription. Similar to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku, Apple TV is a media player used to stream on different devices and products. Apple TV+ is a streaming subscription service like HBO Max or Netflix.