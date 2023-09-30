New Apple Leak Reveals Massive iPhone 15 Pro Max Upgrade – Forbes

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to receive a big upgrade over the iPhone 14 Pro Max (pictured)

New details have emerged concerning a huge camera upgrade coming to the iPhone 15 Pro Max — but not to the smaller Phone 15 Pro.

In a recent report, respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Largan Precision will be the sole supplier of a new periscopic telephoto camera destined to appear only in this year’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here, Kuo doubles down on previous reports stating that the all-new lens will skip the iPhone 15 Pro before appearing in both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max next year. Leaving the new lens out of the regular iPhone 15 Pro will create an unusual differentiation between Apple’s two flagship models, so pricing will be key if the smaller model is to remain competitive. Furthermore, with the iPhone 16 Pro expected to pick up the new camera tech next year, it will become tempting for would-be iPhone 15 Pro owners to skip a year instead.

While the current iPhone 14 Pro Max camera is a stellar performer, it still suffers from loss of detail when taking pictures at long range, as revealed in Dxomark’s recent test report. Fixing this one shortcoming would therefore propel the next-gen iPhone 15 Pro Max camera to new heights.

The new camera is expected to include a 1/3-inch sensor with optical image stabilization and a magnification of 5-6x and will greatly improve the long-range zoom performance of the flagship iPhone, bringing it in line with the best of the Android-based competition which have been using similar periscopic lenses for some time.

It remains to be seen what effect this omission will have on iPhone 15 Pro sales, but I suspect that iPhone fans with smaller hands won’t be happy.

