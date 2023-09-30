Garena Free Fire Advance Server registration: What is Advance … – Republic World

SEARCH

IMAGE: GARENA FREE FIRE

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular battle royale games which relish a massive global fandom. While players enjoy the game, they are excited about the upcoming updates and features. To give players a peek into the forthcoming versions, Free Fire has launched a platform called Free Fire Advance Server. Keep reading to find out more details about Free Fire Advance Server Registration.

Video Games often allow players to experience the upcoming features via beta versions. The popular sandbox-type game Minecraft recently launched Minecraft Preview, a version of the game that allows players to experience the upcoming features of the game. Now, the battle royale video game Free Fire has also launched a similar platform where players will be able to test the upcoming features of the game before they are launched publically.

The platform is called Free Fire Advance Server and players have to register on the server to try the newest features that will be coming to the game in future updates. Essentially, Free Fire Advance Server will help the developers of the game in detecting and reporting bugs in the game and give feedback. This way, the developers of the game will be able to fix the bugs in time for a future update.

While Free Fire Advance will let players access the newest features in the game before anyone else, it is not that easy to access the beta version of the game. Players will be invited to access the Free Fire Advance Server via activation codes. However, the game also clarifies that only a limited number of players will get a chance to access the newest updates of the game. In a way, this is similar to how Krafton launched BGMI in India – it first revealed the game to a limited number of players, after which it officially launched the game.

source