What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies and Series: April 28th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



Netflix has added 24 new movies, series, and games this week.

by Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore · Reading Time: 6 minutes

Published on April 28th, 2023, 12:41 pm EST

Picture: CBC / Netflix

Happy Friday and welcome along to your latest rundown of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll be recapping all the new releases that have hit over the last five days.

Missed any of the additions to Netflix from last week? You missed 28 new movies and series, including the new Whitney Houston biopic. Of course, next week kicks off a brand new month of new releases, with dozens of movies coming on Monday alone.

On the removals front, today is your very last day to watch the excellent series Ash vs. Evil Dead, which departs overnight. Then, next week, we’ll see dozens of movies depart.

As a final reminder, we’ve recently added a carousel of our must-watch picks to our What to Watch on Netflix section.

Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Philip Sternberg

Writer: Catherine Reitman

Runtime: 30 min

Love complete shows on Netflix where you can watch from beginning to end and the show didn’t get canceled? Workin’ Moms is now streaming on Netflix globally in full with all 83 episodes available.

For those unfamiliar, the modern-day Canadian comedy series is about five moms who form unusual friendships through a very insightful, yet provocative “Mommy and Me” class.



Rating: TV-Y7-FV

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Frank Welker, Mindy Cohn, Grey Griffin

Writer: Joe Ruby, Ken Spears

Runtime: 23 min

Awards: 9 nominations

Netflix has been and will continue to pick up some excellent animated titles from Warner Bros Discovery, with this week seeing the surprising return of the 2012 series, Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated.

52 episodes dropped earlier in the week and you’ll find Scooby-doo and gang solving mysteries in a hamlet bedeviled by supernatural bedlam.

Scooby-Doo, where are you?

Well, it turns out seasons 1-2 of the 2012 series are back on Netflix US! pic.twitter.com/Q2PBj3HBTU

— What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 24, 2023



Number of episodes: 4

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Writer: Quentin Tarantino

Runtime: 168 min / 2h 48m

A good day is any day when a Tarantino title hits Netflix and this week we saw the return of both the 2015 Western The Hateful Eight and its limited series recut that’s exclusive to Netflix.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, here’s what you can expect:

“Years after the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive are waylaid by a Wyoming blizzard and hole up in a way station with six dicey strangers.”

If you’re thinking, “Wasn’t The Hateful Eight just on Netflix?” you’d be correct as the title had been streaming for a few years until its departure in January 2023, but it is a welcome addition.



You can find an expanded version of this list complete with posters, runtimes, previews, trailers, and more, via our new on Netflix section.

Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Kasey maintains the what’s new on Netflix library, keeps the coming soon lists up-to-date and writes about new and upcoming projects. Contact: kasey@whats-on-netflix.com



What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 29th, 2023

New Movies and Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 29th, 2023

New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 27th, 2023

7 Best New Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: September 22-24, 2023

new Netflix releases this week

What To Watch on Netflix

Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: September 30th-October 1st, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Netflix News and Previews

Cobra Kai Season 6: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

Sep 29, 2023

What’s New on Netflix

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 29th, 2023

Sep 29, 2023

Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Sep 29, 2023

Netflix News and Previews

Castlevania Nocturne Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

Sep 29, 2023

What To Watch on Netflix

The Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Sep 29, 2023

What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.

source