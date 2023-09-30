The 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is up to $200 off in all-time low sale – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

If you want Apple’s best tablet, the unquestionable leader is the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. And today it’s cheaper than ever. Amazon has discounted several configurations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by as much as $200 off. Here are the models on sale:

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro isn’t just Apple’s biggest tablet—it also has its best screen, with a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. It’s also got an M2 chip, Face ID, and excellent battery life, as well as Wi-Fi 6E, a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, and second-gen Apple Pencil support.

This model was just updated in October and these are the best prices we’ve seen. So if you want Apple’s biggest, best, and brightest tablet, go grab one now and save a bundle.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Macworld Sweden

Macwelt Germany

Subscribe to the Macworld Digital Magazine

Manage Subscription

Newsletter

source