NBA draft lottery 2018: Phoenix Suns land No. 1 pick – OregonLive

The 2018 NBA draft order is set following Tuesday's draft lottery.

The Phoenix Suns landed the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA draft, followed by the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks in the top 3.

Get the complete draft order below, beginning with the lottery picks:

1. Phoenix Suns (21-61)

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

2. Sacramento Kings (27-55)

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

3. Atlanta Hawks (24-58)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

4. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60)

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

5. Dallas Mavericks (24-58)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

6. Orlando Magic (25-57)

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

7. Chicago Bulls (27-55)

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)

via Brooklyn Nets

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

9. New York Knicks (29-53)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

10. Philadelphia 76ers

via Los Angeles Lakers

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46)

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

12. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40)

via Detroit Pistons

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

13. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40)

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

14. Denver Nuggets (46-36)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The remainder of the first round:

15. Washington Wizards (43-39)

16. Phoenix Suns (21-61)

via Miami Heat

19. Atlanta Hawks (24-58)

via Minnesota Timberwolves

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

via Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Chicago Bulls (27-55)

via New Orleans Pelicans

25. Los Angeles Lakers (35-47)

via Cleveland Cavaliers

30. Atlanta Hawks (24-58)

via Houston Rockets

Second round draft order:

31. Phoenix Suns

32. Memphis Grizzlies

33. Atlanta Hawks

34. Dallas Mavericks

35. Orlando Magic

36. Sacramento Kings

37. New York Knicks (via Chicago)

38. Philadelphia 76ers (via Brooklyn)

39. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York)

40. Brooklyn Nets (via LAL)

41. Orlando Magic (via Charlotte)

42. Detroit Pistons

43. Denver Nuggets (via LAC)

44. Washington Wizards

45. Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)

46. Houston Rickets (via Miami)

47. Los Angeles Lakers (via Denver)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. San Antonio Spurs

50. Indiana Pacers

51. New Orleans Pelicans

52. Utah Jazz

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Dallas Mavericks (via Portland)

55. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland)

56. Philadelphia 76ers

57. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston)

58. Denver Nuggets (via Golden State)

59. Phoenix Suns (via Toronto)

60. Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston)

