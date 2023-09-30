15+ New Apple Notes Features for iPhone and iPad That Will Finally … – Gadget Hacks

Apple Notes started with humble beginnings as a scratchpad of sorts, a place for us to stash some simple text for later. It’s received many upgrades over the years, but Apple’s latest iPhone software update is a game-changer.

With all the new features for Apple Notes on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, it may finally be your go-to note-taking app — so you can kick your third-party app to the curb. The upgrades make collaborating on notes even more useful than before, give you more control over fun elements such as stickers, improve the attachments experience, let you create your own wiki-style network of information, and more.

The stable iOS 17/iPadOS 17 releases aren’t expected until the fall, but you can try out these new Notes app features first on the iOS 17 Beta or iPadOS 17 Beta.

In the Notes app on macOS, you could always add a hyperlink to a word, phrase, number, or whatever, and it couldn’t be easier. Just press Command-K on your keyboard after selecting the text, paste the URL in, and hit “OK.” But hyperlinking has always been missing on iOS and iPadOS — until now.

With iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Notes finally supports creating hyperlinks. It may take you a tiny bit longer to do than on a Mac, but it’s still a simple task.

Select the text, then find and select the “Add Link” option from the contextual menu that appears. Paste the URL in the “Link To” field and hit “Done,” then you have your hyperlink. Tapping it will open in your preferred browser, and you can long-press it to preview the webpage, add it to your reading list, copy the link, or share it.

Being able to create hyperlinks in Notes on iPhone and iPad is fantastic, but Apple didn’t stop there. On iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, you can now use the same process for hyperlinking text to create links to any of your other notes. There are even some cool keyboard tricks to make the process even faster.

Apps like Bear, Evernote, Obsidian, Roam, and Simplenote let you easily link between your notes, some of which support bidirectional note linking for distributed knowledge mapping. But now you can “link your thinking” in Apple Notes too, though you’ll have to manually add links between notes if you need backlinks.

You can bond a note link to text just like you can with a URL, but you can also make the link show up with a note icon and the name of the note, which may come in handy at the bottom of your notes for reference, especially if you need to link to multiple notes. Note links are also editable, so you can change between hyperlinked text or a linked note’s name whenever you want.

Continuing with note links, you can use the >> keyboard shortcut on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma to create links to notes that don’t exist yet. This is useful if you want to create a network of ideas to break up information and keep individual notes from getting out of control. To do it, type >>, enter the name for the note you want to create, and hit “(+) Create note “[The Note’s Name].” Your link is then added, and you can tap it to jump right to the new note.

The formatting tools menu on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma has a new option to add block quotes to your notes. Hit the block quote button before you type or when you’re on a line you want to convert to a block quote. It works with all the text types, style options, and lists (including checklists).

Before, you could see only the first page of a PDF included in your note when set to large attachments. To see the rest of the pages, you’d have to open it in Quick Look.

Now, PDFs are full-width, embedded in notes. So, you can flip through an entire PDF immediately without opening it in Quick Look first. You can even open thumbnails to tap or click to jump between pages. Long-press a thumbnail to get the same options as in Quick Look, including rotating, inserting, and deleting pages.

In previous versions of iOS and iPadOS, you could long-press an attachment in Notes to change its size to a small or large preview, but it would also affect the sizes of other attachment previews in the same note. With iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, you can now change the preview size per attachment in each note.

You can still tap and hold an image and change its size to small or large, but the change only affects that image, not any of the other ones in the note.

However, you can no longer tap and hold a PDF preview in a note to see the same sizing options. Instead, you tap the PDF’s name to open more options, including the “View As” tool. And unlike before, PDF previews can now be resized to small, medium, or large rather than just small or large.

If you still want to change the size of all attachments in the current note, select the more options (•••) button, choose “Attachment View,” and pick “Set All to Small” or “Set All to Large.”

You can also change attachment sizes per item on macOS Sonoma. For PDFs, click the more option (•••) next to the PDF’s name, choose “Attachment Display,” and pick between small, medium, and large views. For images, right-click them to see the view options.

While you could add Memoji Stickers to notes before or paste in stickers manually, things work differently now that Apple has upgraded its Stickers component system-wide. You can now add other stickers from third-party apps, emoji stickers, and even custom-made ones from your own photos — without ever leaving your note.

You can still add a Memoji Sticker via the Frequently Used items in your emoji keyboard or paste a sticker into the note manually, and they’ll act as a regular image as they did before. But now you can add them to a handwritten sketch where you have more options and control. To do so on iPhone and iPad:

Stickers inserted outside the sketch area will be regular images, while those inside can be moved around. You can drag it around to where you want it, tap a corner and swipe in or out to decrease or increase the size, or place two fingers inside the perimeter and twist to change the orientation. Tap its more button (•••) to get options to cut, copy, duplicate, or delete it. Then hit “Done” to finish.

While stickers inside of notes can be fun, you can go one step further by adding stickers to a photo or PDF document on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. For pictures, you need to tap the image to open it in Quick Look first. For PDFs, you can add stickers in its inline view or tap its name and select “Quick Look.”

Sticker overlays can be moved around. You can drag it around to where you want it, tap a corner and swipe in or out to decrease or increase the size, or place two fingers inside the perimeter and twist to change the orientation. Tap its more button (•••) to get options to cut, copy, duplicate, or delete it. Then hit “Done” to finish if you’re in the Quick Look view.

The handwriting tools in Notes are great when you want to draw a sketch or would rather handwrite text instead of typing it, and it’s equally useful when marking up photos and PDFs. But for some reason, Notes on iOS and iPadOS always omitted the crayon from the writing tools. That changes with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

While the crayon writing tool is now available Notes-wide in Markup, other writing tools now appear when annotating images and PDFs. Before, you could use a variable-width pen, highlighter, or pencil on iOS and iPadOS, and that’s it. When marking up photos and PDFs on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, you can also now use a fixed-width pen, crayon, calligraphy pen, or watercolor brush.

Expanded on the Markup-related updates in Notes, you can now annotate PDFs directly in a note without opening it with Quick Look, just as you saw in the stickers example above.

So when viewing a PDF preview in the note — as long as the Attachments View is set to medium or large visibility — select the Markup tool and start annotating. You can even jump between annotating the PDF and writing or sketching elsewhere in the note. And you can still use Quick Look if you’d rather scroll through the PDF vertically instead of horizontally.

With everything above and everything you could do before, collaborating on notes with other people is even more impressive now.

You and others in the shared note can edit it simultaneously and have your edits show up in real time for everyone. For example, someone could be typing out a checklist while you’re highlighting a PDF and another person is adding photos — and you all would see it on the screen as it happens.

For another example, you could be annotating a PDF in a note on your iPad with an Apple Pencil, circling things that need attention, and another person could be adding stickers, shapes, or photos to the document at the same time. They can then quickly address all your highlights, and you can add notes on top of their images. You could be sitting side by side for in-person collaboration, on opposite sides of the world in bed, or even on a FaceTime call during a meeting.

Searching for PDFs, JPGs, and other file types is more efficient now. Type the file type into the search bar, and you’ll see, for example, “PDF Attachments” or “JPG Attachments.” Tap that, and it will appear as a filter in the search bar, and you can type a keyword to narrow the results.

Before, searching for a PDF and a keyword would show you Top Hits, Notes, and Attachments in that order. When you use the new filter on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, it shows up in the same order, but in the Top Hits and Notes results, it should only show notes with an actual file embedded in them instead of “PDF” or “JPG” or whatever typed out in the note or visible in a link.

AutoFill is said to work even faster now — using more data saved to your contacts card — when filling out PDFs inside and outside of Notes. In addition, you’ll see an “AutoFill” option in the contextual menu. Tap that, and you’ll see new options for “Contact,” “Passwords,” and “Scan Text.” For contacts and passwords, it will open the appropriate picker — choose a contact or account, then select a contact detail or credential to insert automatically.

