Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop Go 2 in India – Microsoft Stories … – Microsoft

New Delhi, July 5, 2022 – Microsoft India today announced the availability of the new Surface Laptop Go 2 via commercial authorized resellers as well as online and retail partners like Amazon.in and Reliance Digital. The all-new Surface Laptop Go 2 offers updated features and specs that light up the diverse set of experiences that have come to define the Windows 11 PC, all for the starting price of INR 73,999.

Designed for hybrid learning and working experiences, the new Surface Laptop Go 2 delivers the Surface signature premium design, and features in an ultra-portable format that can easily slide into your bag. Weighing only 1.12 kilograms[1], the device is packed with the power of the Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor. With all-day battery life and fast charging – Surface Laptop Go 2 is the perfect companion for class, the office, the coffee shop, or wherever life takes you.

Jump right into the flow with an effortless lift of the lid, Instant On, and Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. Featuring a vibrant 3:2, 12.4” PixelSense™ touch display and an improved HD camera and dual Studio Mics, users can look and sound their best when making video calls. The first-class Surface typing experience is uncompromised with 30% more key travel than a MacBook Air and complemented by the large precision trackpad.

“When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connections. We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India. Whether you’re seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for your work or learning experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure. In a time when we expect more from our PCs, Surface Laptop Go 2 is here to deliver on that expectation at an incredible price for everyone,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India.



Surface Laptop Go 2 is built with a premium aluminum exterior and metal finish in Platinum. Beneath the sleek exterior, Surface Laptop Go 2’s commercial variant offers the first Intel-based secured-core PC from Surface. With innovation from chip to cloud, commercial customers at home or work can enjoy new levels of security. Whether deploying for a large-scale enterprise or your home business, Surface Laptop Go 2 offers a lightweight, manageable, and functional device for any employee.

Surface Laptop Go 2 is available in the following configurations in India:

Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/128GB

Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/256GB

Laptop Go 2 i5/16GB/256GB

INR 85,590

INR 91,690

INR 1,04,590

INR 73,999

INR 80,999

No-cost EMIs for consumer SKUs start from INR 8,222/month, applicable for 3,6,9 months.

Commercial customers can visit the Surface IT Pro Blog and Surface for Business page to learn more or contact an authorized reseller.

As part of the launch offer, retail customers can get Surface Arc Mouse (worth INR 7,499) with the device at no additional cost. Offer available from select partners till stocks last. Surface Arc Mouse color may vary basis availability.

[1] Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.

