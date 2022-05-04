Gurman: Apple preparing to launch its ‘widest array’ of new products ever this fall – 9to5Mac

January 23

As we’ve rounded up multiple times so far, Apple has a number of new products set for release this year, ranging from the continuation of the Apple Silicon transition to the iPhone 14 and more. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is setting the stage to unveil the “widest array of new hardware products in its history” this fall…



In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman explains that he’s been told Apple is saving a number of its announcements for the fall. These announcements range from a completely redesigned MacBook Air to a new iPad Pro and more:

To that end, I’m told that Apple is readying the widest array of new hardware products in its history this fall. That makes sense: My back-of-the-envelope list includes four new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad, and iPad Pros.

Gurman also doubles down on his previous reporting that Apple will hold its first event of the year sometime in March or April, with the iPhone SE being one of the products announced there. According to today’s report, we shouldn’t expect Apple to unveil its redesigned iPad Pro during the spring event. “Given the more significant changes in the pipeline for this year, I’d expect the new iPad to come later than the spring,” Gurman says.

With this in mind, Gurman expects Apple’s spring event to focus on the iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and potentially a new higher-end Mac of some sort. “I’d imagine Apple wants to bring the M1 Pro chip to another Mac in the first half of this year. That could mean a higher-end Mac mini or iMac,” he writes.

For more details on the latest rumors surrounding all of these products, you can check out our full roundup right here. What are you most excited to see from Apple this year? Let us know down in the comments!

