Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative – NASA

NASA is rapidly moving forward on the Artemis program to send the first woman and the next man to the South Pole of the Moon by 2024 and establish sustainable exploration with commercial and international partners by 2028.

To champion technologies needed to live on and explore the Moon, NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate established the Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative.

The Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative is a technology development portfolio to enable human and robotic exploration on the Moon and future operations on Mars. The activities will be implemented through a combination of unique NASA work and public-private partnerships.

Target capabilities

High on the list are technologies for in-situ resource utilization to generate products using local materials, such as technologies for converting lunar ice into drinkable water and other important resources.

Technology development and demonstrations will mature the following capabilities:

Management

Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative Lead, Niki Werkheiser, brings a wealth of expertise and a proven approach to managing complex NASA projects in the past. She started out at NASA over two decades ago as a student intern developing new technologies for space shuttle payloads.

Since then, Werkheiser has spent the majority of her career in NASA’s space shuttle and International Space Station payload offices where she designed, developed, integrated and operated multiple NASA payloads, including building and managing the agency’s in-space manufacturing efforts.

The Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative’s action plan implements a multitude of novel and collaborative mechanisms across industry, academia and government in order to successfully develop the most transformative capabilities for lunar surface exploration.

“My opinion is that public-private partnerships are the ‘secret sauce’ to meeting these very real schedule and capability needs,” Werkheiser said. “I view this as an opportunity for a sort of collaboration where you can create a community that works together and uses each other’s strengths and expertise.”

Raising technology readiness levels

Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative activities span the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) pipeline and the implementation strategy for these capabilities includes efforts from early-stage innovation through ground and flight demonstrations.

“The key objective of this space technology initiative is to establish a cohesive, integrated, and ambitious strategy that is phased and aligned with NASA’s mission needs,” explained Werkheiser. “In order to meet the goal of establishing lunar infrastructure capabilities for sustainable missions by 2028, we start with fundamental technology demonstrations on the early uncrewed flights which will help to inform the design of the more complex systems as we move toward human missions. There’s no ‘miracle occurs here’ button. There are real challenges ahead and a great deal of work to do. Creating the strategy and teams to overcome those challenges and execute the work is the best part of the job.”

Moon to Mars

Looking toward the future and beyond the Moon, the Lunar Surface Innovative Initiative is a link for supporting NASA’s reach for the Red Planet. From a technology development perspective, the Moon is a perfect test platform for Mars.

Lunar Surface Innovation Consortium

The consortium, an element of NASA’s Lunar Surface Innovation Initiative, teams experts from academia, industry and government to shape the technologies and systems needed to explore the surface of the Moon in new ways. Universities and businesses contribute to the Artemis program via the consortium and collaborate with NASA to make recommendations for a cohesive, executable strategy for developing and deploying technol­ogies required for successful lunar surface exploration.

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory operates the Lunar Surface Innovation Consortium in collaboration with NASA. For more information, please visit:

http://lsic.jhuapl.edu

