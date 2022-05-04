Breaking News – Three New Reality Series to Make A Splash This Summer on Prime Video | TheFutonCritic.com – The Futon Critic

Three New Reality Series to Make A Splash This Summer on Prime Video

Missed connections, astrological bonds, and Hamptons parties? Tell me more…

CULVER CITY, California – May 4, 2022 – Today, Prime Video announced three new reality series – The One That Got Away, Forever Summer: Hamptons, and Cosmic Love – that will premiere this summer. The new slate of reality shows will join Prime Video’s unscripted hits like Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, now streaming on Prime Video, and Making the Cut, returning for Season Three this summer.

“We’re excited to introduce a new slate of addictive, entertaining reality programming that celebrates love and relationships in all forms,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “Through past connections and astrology, The One That Got Away and Cosmic Love are dating shows that give audiences unique and fresh takes on finding the perfect match. Forever Summer: Hamptons gives us a classic, dramatic reality show in an idyllic place with a cast that’s not afraid of confrontation. These shows are amazing additions to our unscripted slate and will make Prime Video the destination for juicy, escapist summer content.”

The One That Got Away will premiere all 10 episodes on June 24; Forever Summer: Hamptons will premiere all eight episodes in July; and Cosmic Love will premiere all 10 episodes in August. All three shows will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About The One That Got Away (Premiering June 24 on Prime Video)

It may seem like an impossible feat to track down The One That Got Away, but for these lucky singles, that dream becomes a reality. In this time-traveling, experimental dating series hosted by pop-icon, singer/songwriter Betty Who, six people searching for their soulmates are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as one by one, people from their pasts enter through “The Portal” to surprise them and take their shot at love.

The One That Got Away is produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73. Elan Gale (FBoy Island, The Bachelor franchise) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Gabe Turner (The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jonas Family Roast) and Caroline Roseman (Ex on the Beach, An Audience with Adele) also serve as executive producers for Fulwell 73.

About Forever Summer: Hamptons (Premiering in July on Prime Video)

Forever Summer: Hamptons is a coming-of-age docusoap, set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons, about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City kids who descend for the summer, to the humble townies. By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year. This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end. Come September, the stakes and responsibilities will be high, but the summer is theirs for the taking.

Forever Summer: Hamptons is produced by Amazon Studios and Haymaker East. The series is executive produced by Lynne Spillman (Making The Cut, Survivor), along with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, and Jesse Light for Haymaker East (Southern Charm, Camp Getaway), Jessica Chesler (Southern Charm, Ladies of London), and Morgan Miller (Southern Charm, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles).

About Cosmic Love (Premiering in August on Prime Video)

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

The show’s astrologers, best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (The AstroTwins), guide our singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer).

Cosmic Love is produced by Amazon Studios and Hudsun Media. Jess Castro (Love Island, American Idol) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Michael Rourke (House of DVF, The Toy Box) for Hudsun Media, Hashim Williams (Barbershop Medicine, The Bachelor franchise), and Nathan Coyle also executive produce, along with Viki Cacciatore (Running Wild with Bear Grylls, American Ninja Warrior). Cosmic Love, which was developed by Hudsun Media, will also have a localized version filmed in France, as previously announced.

