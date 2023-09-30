Combo Touch Keyboard Trackpad Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch 6th … – Logitech

Free standard shipping on orders over $29.00.

Enter your zip/postal code to show delivery options in your area.

There is an error.

Shipping times are estimated

Interested in Combo Touch for iPad 7th, 8th, 9th or 10th gen instead? Click here

FREE ACCESSORY CASE with Purchase of Logitech Crayon and Combo or Folio Touch Keyboard.

Find all the documentation we have available to get this product up and running quickly.

Plus a Free Accessory Case

Bring great ideas to life with Logitech Crayon and Combo Touch for iPad. For a limited time, get a FREE Logi accessory case when you purchase together.

Only on Logitech.com while supplies last.

COMBO TOUCH

LOGITECH CRAYON

FREE ACCESSORY CASE

Meet the keyboard case that enables whole new levels of versatility. Type, view, sketch, and read with iPad Pro® or iPad Air® — all while keeping the front, back, and corners snug and protected. With the new click-anywhere trackpad, together with Logitech’s signature laptop-like keyboard, you can work and create effortlessly. Possibilities? Endless.

Combo Touch has four use modes to help you accomplish any task.

Type Mode: Dock the keyboard upright, pull out the kickstand, and you’re ready to type out notes, emails, and more.

View Mode: Detach the keyboard and pull out the kickstand to watch movies and videos.

Sketch Mode: Fully extend the kickstand for the perfect angle to take handwritten notes and draw with Apple Pencil® or Logitech Crayon.

Read Mode: Detach the keyboard—or reattach it with the keys turned inward—to read books, articles, and more.

Done typing? Just detach the keyboard so you can sketch, read or watch videos without anything between you and your beautiful iPad® screen. Then use the adjustable kickstand’s 50 degrees of tilt to find that perfect viewing angle.

It’s not just protection. It’s peace of mind. Combo Touch is molded to perfectly fit your iPad, protecting the front, back, and corners from scrapes and bumps. Rest assured your iPad is secure and won’t slip out of the case, so you can focus on what matters—getting things done. Even if you have to go from desk to living room or take it on the go.

CLICK ANYWHERE

The new click-anywhere trackpad gives you more freedom, more control, and more precision to tackle the tasks you perform every day in apps such as Safari®, Keynote®, and Pages®.

OUR LARGEST TRACKPAD EVERCompared to Logitech keyboard cases with trackpad released in 2020.

Meet the largest trackpad we’ve ever designed for a keyboard case. A larger trackpad means more space to work, using all the Multi-Touch™ trackpad gestures you already know and love. Swipe, tap, pinch, and scroll your way through work.

HIGHLY RESPONSIVE AND RELIABLE

Super responsive, world class navigation that you’ve come to expect using Smart Connector technology – all with no pairing required.

Backlit keys automatically adjust to your environment with 16 levels of brightness—so you can see your keys and stay focused in any lighting environment. Shortcut keys at the top of the keyboard allow you to manually adjust brightness.

Over 20 years of typing innovation goes into every keyboard Logitech makes so your keystrokes are fluid, natural, and accurate. Type comfortably for hours with keys that deliver a perfect tactile bounce every time.

Forget hunting through on-screen menus for common functions. Combo Touch gets it done with a full row of iPadOS® shortcut keys. Adjust volume and media controls, key brightness levels, and more with one-tap access.

1 – Home: go to home screen

2 – Screen Brightness: adjusts brightness down or up

3 – Onscreen Keyboard: shows/hides the onscreen keyboard

4 – Search: brings up iPadOS search field

5 – Key Brightness: adjusts key backlighting down or up

6 – Media Controls: Back, Play/Pause, Forward

7 – Volume Controls: Mute, Volume down, Volume up

8 – Screen on/off: locks iPad screen

OUR THINNEST DESIGNCompared to Logitech keyboard cases with trackpad released in 2020.

The iPad meets its aesthetic match with a clean, sleek design—the thinnest keyboard case we’ve ever designed with a trackpad.

SMOOTH WOVEN FABRIC

The elegant woven outer fabric feels as great as it looks. It’s comfortable, attractive, and looks great anywhere.

Combo Touch instantly pairs with your iPad via Smart Connector. And batteries aren’t included, because you’ll never need them—power for Combo Touch is sourced directly from your iPad.

Need a quick power boost for your Apple Pencil (2nd gen)? Combo Touch was designed with an open side so you can keep your case on while you charge your Apple Pencil (2nd gen).

Simply open up Combo Touch to wake up your iPad and turn the keyboard on. Then close it to put them both to sleep automatically.

For the best experience, keep your Combo Touch firmware up to date using the Logitech Control app.

If you need help with a product, our Customer Care team is happy to help. Learn more about our product warranties.

iPad, iPadOS, Lightning & Siri, Multi-Touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Item Subtotal: (Not Including Tax or Shipping)

msg

flash

We’ll email you when this product becomes available for purchase

Yes, I want to receive news and products emails from Logitech.

Thank you for signing up.

source