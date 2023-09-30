Exclusive! Prapti Shukla and Ganesh Chavan roped in for Amazon … – Tellychakkar

MUMBAI:From TV actors to Bollywood stars, OTT is now being explored by everyone. Many interesting short web series are being streamed on Amazon mini TV and many talented actors are getting a chance to showcase their act in those series.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of getting exclusive news from the world of entertainment and now, we have an exclusive update about the new web series that is going to premiere on Amazon mini TV. Actors Prapti Shukla and Ganesh Chavan have been roped in for the web series titled Crime Aaj Kal.



The details about their characters are kept under wraps, but we are sure their fans would surely be excited to watch them in the series.

Prapti Shukla is a well-known face on television and she is known for her performance in the TV show Wagle Ki Duniya. It will be interesting to see what the actress has to offer in Crime Aaj Kal.

Crime Aaj Kal also stars Mohit Duseja, Simran Tomar, and Simmi Ghoshal. The premiere date of the web series is not yet announced.

