Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Rivian a Buy? – The Motley Fool

Shares of Rivian (RIVN 5.20%) have lost 68% of their value in the past year as the electric vehicle (EV) hype has worn off and investors are questioning whether the company can profitability make vehicles amid increasing competition and pricing pressure.

Shares have recovered lately off their recent lows, but is the stock a buy today? The answer depends on how bullish you are on Rivian’s execution and the future of the EV market.

Like any company that’s yet to establish itself, Rivian has a lot of questions to answer. Some of those are within its control and others aren’t. Here are the outstanding questions we don’t have answers to yet that should be addressed on Rivian’s fourth-quarter 2022 conference call on Feb. 28, 2023.

Earnings should give us some insights into these questions, but some answers are still years away. And that’s what makes this a risky stock to own.

While there are plenty of risks, there are great reasons to own Rivian stock right now, too.

From the start, Rivian was built to be a differentiated electric vehicle manufacturer. Now it just needs to execute that plan.

I think Rivian is a high-risk, but high-reward stock. The company could come to define electric trucks and SUVs over the next decade, churning out profits and leveraging its stout balance sheet to grow. But if competition picks up and pricing power isn’t what investors hope, the cash will run out quickly.

For now, I think the reward outweighs the risk, but I may update that thesis depending on how earnings look later this month.

