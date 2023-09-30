Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models expected to rock Wi-Fi 7 for faster internet surfing along with upgraded 48MP – The Economic Times

Apple working on Watch X model featuring new design, blood pressure monitor, upgraded display: Report
New interface, mind space & every upcoming feature for Apple watchOS 10
iPhone 15 Pro models expected to get massive storage boost, might have 256GB base option with support for up to 2 TB
Resources conglomerate Vedanta, which faces bond redemptions exceeding $3 billion over the next 18 months at its UK-based holding company, Friday said it would demerge into six listed companies to undergird the valuations of its revenue streams as diverse as mining, energy, and non-ferrous metals.
Latha Radhakrishnan used to travel to Coimbatore city to buy gold jewellery from Tanishq’s store there, but she now has the option to buy it closer home, as the Titan co-owned chain has opened an outlet at Pollachi.
Sony Group Corp Friday said that there would be a delay of several months in the merger of its local media unit Sony Pictures Networks India with Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), while adding that both parties would pursue the processes necessary to close the deal that aims to create one of the biggest media companies in Asia’s third-largest economy.
