Valorant's Agent 21 from India, Harbor: Release Date, Abilities, All Details Here – MySmartPrice

The new update will arrive on October 18, 2022.

Harbor was revealed to be the next Agent headed to Valorant and now we finally get a first look at the Indian Controller in action. The latest gameplay trailer released by Riot showcases Harbor’s abilities including a rather devastating ultimate ability.

Harbor’s core abilities revolve around his ability to use tide and torrent to wreak havoc on opponents while shielding his allies from enemy attacks. The character is the first character of Indian origins in Valorant, which has steadily become one of India’s most popular competitive shooter games.

The latest update, 5.08, arrives on October 18 – bringing Harbor to the selection pool as part of Episode 5 Act 3. Valorant’s latest update will bring balance changes to both weapons and Agents and it will be interesting to see where Harbor fits into the meta.

The patch notes for Valorant 5.08 will arrive soon enough, so be sure to check back and see what the hierarchy of Agents looks like in the new Act. Reports also suggest that Riot has deployed a task force to work on UX, UI, Engineering, and QA and key improvements include building game engine enhancements and overall polishing of the game client.

A new MVP screen will now show up post-match, breaking down the stats of every player on the team – with the best one being hailed as the MVP. Other new screens include a new Lobby, a Face Off screen, and “Match Found” animations.

Fans have been clamouring for new UI updates and it looks like Riot is about to finally deliver. Recently, Riot also announced a new Mumbai server for Valorant, which will allow Indian players to have a more seamless experience of their time in the game, which is a major W for the Indian Valorant community

