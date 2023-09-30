Fire TV Stick warning! Don't update your streaming device this month – Express

For example, a quick check on price comparison sites shows the most premium Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max cost just £54.99 at the start of the year but that has now rocketed to £64.99. The same goes for the entry-level Lite model which started life in 2023 at £29.99 but now costs £34.99.
It’s a big jump that means less money in your pocket but, before you get too disappointed, good news could be on its way. Amazon recently slashed the price of the 4K Max for a limited time to just £38.99 which was one of the biggest cuts we’ve seen in a while.
That shows discounts can still appear and there are plenty of events coming up that could see these streaming devices become better value for money again.Prime Day should take place this July and expect all of Amazon’s own-brand devices to get money off during this discount-packed event.
Then there’s Black Friday with this colossal sale taking place on November 24 this year. Black Friday often sees massive reductions and Fire TV Sticks are almost always dropped in price.
Of course, Amazon sometimes just drops prices randomly throughout the year so always check for a bargain before paying full price as there will be serious savings to be made.
If you need a new Fire TV Stick and can’t wait for the sales here are all of Amazon’s devices and how much they currently cost.
AMAZON FIRE TV
Fire TV Stick 4K • NOW £59.99
The Fire TV Stick 4K does exactly what it says on the tin with this device able to stream content to TVs in glorious 4K quality. That means users will be treated to a pin-sharp image when watching the latest blockbusters or bingeing on boxsets.
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Fire TV Stick 4K Max • NOW £64.99
If you want the best of the best then the Fire TV Stick Max should be top of your wishlist. This device is not only Ultra HD compatible but is also faster and more reliable thanks to an improved processor and Wi-Fi 6 technology.
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Fire TV Stick Lite • NOW £34.99
If you want the cheapest Fire TV Stick the Lite model should be top of your wishlist. This entry-level device is currently under £30 but still offers a seamless way to watch all of the biggest streaming services.
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Fire TV Cube • NOW £139.99
The Fire TV Cube offers the ultimate experience thanks to hands-free Alexa controls, a speedy processor tucked inside plus support for 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.
SEE THE DEAL HERE
If you’re looking for the cheapest way to unlock the Fire TV experience, the Stick Lite is the model for you. This entry-level Fire TV plugs directly into the HDMI port and offers access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and dozens more in High Definition.
Streaming Quality: 1080p HD | HDR Support: No | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: No | Dolby Vision: No | Hands-free Alexa Controls: No
While the Fire TV Stick tops-out at the same 1080p High Definition max resolution as the Fire TV Stick Lite, it does offer Dolby Atmos audio – perfect if you’ve invested in a soundbar. It also has universal controls for power and volume, so you’ll only need to pick-up a single remote to control the television and the Fire TV streaming experience!
Streaming Quality: 1080p HD | HDR Support: No | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: Yes | Dolby Vision: No | Hands-free Alexa Controls: No
If you’re playing to binge boxsets on a 4K television, you should discount the above Fire TV Sticks and look to this model at a minimum. As the name suggests, Fire TV Stick 4K arrives with support for 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos to boost your next movie night.
Streaming Quality: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Support: Yes | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: Yes | Dolby Vision: Yes | Hands-free Alexa Controls: No
Want a little more speed? If you’re willing to spend a little bit more, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is all about power. Amazon describes as its “most powerful streaming stick” and claims the Max is 40 percent more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, offers faster app starts, and more fluid navigation. It’s also the only Fire TV Stick model with support for the speedier Wi-Fi 6 standard.
Streaming Quality: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Support: Yes | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: Yes | Dolby Vision: Yes | Hands-free Alexa Controls: No
The flagship Fire TV is part-Fire TV Stick part-Echo Dot as it can function as an Alexa-powered smart speaker when your telly is switched off – answering questions about the latest forecast, commute conditions, and switching on smart lightbulbs. When you’re watching television, you can bark orders at Alexa to control the volume, change channels, open streaming apps, and more …all without touching the remote, thanks to the far-field microphone array built-in.
Streaming Quality: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Support: Yes | Voice Control: Yes | Control Your TV With Alexa Remote: Yes | Dolby Vision: Yes | Hands-free Alexa Controls: Yes
