One UI 6.0 Beta update could be released soon as Android 14 … – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: June 12th, 2023 at 10:15 UTC+02:00

Google released the Developer Beta version of Android 14 earlier this year, and at Google I/O 2023, the company released the Public Beta version. Yesterday, Google released the Android 13 Beta 3 update and said that the operating system has now reached platform stability. It means that Samsung could soon release the One UI 6.0 Beta update to its high-end phones.

The Android 14 Beta 3 update is now available for Google’s Pixel smartphones. Since it has reached the Platform Stability level, all the developer APIs and app-facing changes are now final. So, brands can now start testing Android 14 on their phones and tablets, while developers can start making necessary changes to their apps and implement new features that have been released with Android 14.

It was rumored that Samsung could release the first beta version of the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update as soon as mid-July 2023. Since Google has finalized platform-level changes for Android 14, it is looking more likely that we could see the first One UI 6.0 Beta update within the coming weeks. Apart from bigger quick setting toggles, no new One UI 6.0 features have been leaked so far.



Google said that Android 14 focuses on offering improved privacy and security, faster performance, and improved usability and app design for large-screen devices like foldable phones and tablets. This new version of Android 14 brings non-linear font scaling, partial access to photos and videos via the built-in Photo Picker, and more intuitive animations for gesture navigation.

For the users, Android 14 brings Material You+ design, Ultra HDR image format, Predictive Back gesture, improved drag-and-drop support for files and text between apps, more physical keyboard shortcuts, detailed battery health statistics, multi-column UI for foldable phones and tablets, and customization options.

