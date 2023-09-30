New On Disney Plus In May 2023: The Muppets Mayhem, American Born Chinese – GameSpot

Disney+'s lineup is growing during May, including more movies, TV shows, and originals. Here's what you can start streaming next month.

By on April 17, 2023 at 1:25PM PDT

As May draws near, Disney+ is preparing to unveil a captivating lineup of new TV shows and movies. Subscribers can eagerly anticipate a plethora of fresh content, with some titles scheduled to premiere as early as May 1, while others will be released throughout the month, offering a diverse array of entertainment options for subscribers to enjoy.

Disney+ is set to premiere the musical series The Muppets Mayhem on May 10. The show follows the beloved band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem from The Muppets as they attempt to record their debut album after four decades, guided by young music executive Nora Singh, played by Lilly Singh. With the goal of bringing their music into the modern era, the band faces challenges in the music industry, all while being joined by a star-studded ensemble of guest stars. Watch the trailer below for a glimpse of familiar faces in this highly anticipated show.

Then, on May 24, Disney+ rolls out American Born Chinese–a graphic novel adaptation by Gene Luen Yang. The series follows Jin Wang, a typical teenager navigating the challenges of high school and home life. However, when he encounters a new student on the first day of school, Jin’s worlds collide as he becomes unknowingly embroiled in a conflict involving Chinese mythological gods. The cast includes Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, Daniel Wu, and Michelle Yeoh.

Below is a list of all the content coming to Disney+ in May. You can also check out our similar list for Hulu.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Use your keyboard!

Log in to comment

source