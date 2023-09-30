Devs' Choice to Replace Visual Studio for Mac? Rider – Visual Studio Magazine

News

After Microsoft this week angered developers by giving up on Visual Studio for Mac and recommending alternative replacements, many of those devs have overwhelmingly voiced support for something else: the Rider IDE from JetBrains.

Rider was mentioned again and again in a huge number of comments on the announcement post, and also on social media platforms where the move was discussed, including Hacker News, Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

Microsoft announced it was killing VS for Mac on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with official support ending in one year.

The company proposed the following alternatives to VS for Mac:

Many developers, however, begged to differ, espousing a switch to Rider.

The Rider offering from JetBrains is a cross-platform .NET IDE that runs on Windows, Linux and Mac, based on the company’s IntelliJ platform (open source offering for building IDEs and dev tools) and ReSharper, a Visual Studio extension for on-the-fly code analysis. Not all devs were onboard with switching to Rider for various reasons, including the lack of a free version, similar to Microsoft’s Community versions for Visual Studio. One commenter pointed out that the company does provide free educational licensing and allows for free use of Rider for open source projects.

There were a few other comments from devs not onboard with Rider, including:

Overall, though, Rider was the clear favorite alternative among commenters, as evidenced below.

Announcement Comments

Here are some of the comments on the post, which totaled more than 140 at the time of this writing, an exceedingly high number for posts on Microsoft’ developer blog site:

Hacker News Comments

Here’s a sampling from the Hacker News site discussion 1 and discussion 2:

Reddit Comments

There are at least four ongoing discussions on Reddit that sport comments including:

I like Visual Studio well enough, but Rider works fantastic, has some extra tools and perks over VS, works on Windows, Mac, and Linux, has companion IDEs for pretty much every other language you could want, a database IDE, integration with their own optional task tracking, version control, etc…

I don’t think 2022 has ever made it to 60 percent of what 2019 had. This was when I had to switch to Rider.

If you’re serious about .NET development on Mac I’d recommend Rider.

Not too surprising – it was never anything close to Visual Studio for Windows. Rider is so much better and way more in line with Windows VS if you need to do .Net dev on a Mac.

I hated using it so much that I switched to Rider on Mac. Then loved that so much, I switched to Rider when I do dev work on PC

X Comments

This platform featured many posts on the retirement, with some comments including:

JetBrains Agrees!

JetBrains was quick to jump on the move, yesterday announcing, “JetBrains Rider Welcomes Visual Studio for Mac Users With a 65 percent Discount on New Personal Subscriptions.”

The goal of the miniseries is to provide an insider's snapshot look at some of the people who contribute to shaping the Visual Studio IDE every day.

Microsoft today announced its "Microsoft Build of OpenJDK 21," taking advantage of new features and functionality in Java 21.

Along with today's new AI-powered Windows 11 update come new goodies for developers, including a new edition of Dev Home, a preview offering described as a "control center" providing coding-focused features and functionality.

The latest update to Python in Visual Studio Code includes a new extension for Python formatting that was contributed by a member of the open source community.

