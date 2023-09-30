XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Steal Spotlight With Jaw-Dropping Mysterious Transfers – U.Today

Crypto watchdog Whale Alert has detected some unusual activity in the last 24 hours involving significant movements of popular cryptocurrencies, with a particular focus on XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

One attention-grabbing transaction involved the transfer of a massive 425 million XRP, valued at approximately $213.28 million, between two anonymous wallets. What adds intrigue to this transaction is the fact that both the sender’s and the recipient’s wallets were newly activated, with the former being activated Sept. 1. This suggests a potential link to Ripple’s monthly release of 1 billion XRP from its reserves. Interestingly, these substantial XRP holdings have remained untouched in the recipient’s wallet.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 424,875,615 #XRP (213,282,133 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/NjBurMKFR3

Shiba Inu also found itself in the spotlight as a substantial 4.63 trillion SHIB tokens, valued at $36.7 million, were moved from the Bitvavo exchange to an unidentified wallet. Surprisingly, this undisclosed wallet turned out to be a recently activated hot wallet belonging to the same exchange, housing only SHIB tokens.

🚨 🚨 4,630,530,677,374 #SHIB (36,696,955 USD) transferred from #Bitvavo to unknown wallethttps://t.co/XWDOaPcc0G

In addition to XRP and SHIB, there were notable Ethereum (ETH) transfers. Whale Alert reported the movement of 36,339 ETH, worth approximately $59.4 million, to major exchanges Coinbase and OKX. Such transfers in the cryptocurrency industry are typically interpreted as potential sell-offs.

These developments have left the community with many questions, particularly regarding the motives behind Ethereum transfers. As the situation unfolds, keep an eye on these cryptocurrencies, as such colossal transfers may give understanding for further fluctuations on the crypto market.

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master’s program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

