ChatGPT pushes Microsoft Bing to record 100 million daily users: Can it compete with Google Chrome in AI? – Sportskeeda

Microsoft recently updated its search engine, Bing, with ChatGPT to incorporate its AI technology and natural language model, making searching for answers more interactive and intuitive.

ChatGPT is a popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI. Launched in November last year, it has gained an estimated 100 million active users in less than two months. This has created a new record for the fastest-growing consumer application in over 20 years.

ChatGPT is a chatbot based on AI technology that can understand and process natural human language and converse with people in a more human-like way.

To make the AI chatbot as knowledgeable as possible, it was trained on huge databases across the internet, including news articles, websites, and social media platforms. This data gives the AI a broad understanding of many different subjects. All this information makes it possible for OpenAI’s chatbot to understand and respond to a wide range of questions in real time.

It also uses machine learning to analyze how humans talk and tries to mimic that pattern in their responses. Thus, it generates responses that sound similar to what humans would say. This makes the AI feel more natural and intuitive to use.

Since OpenAI introduced its chatbot, Google has faced tough challenges in the AI arena. Despite Google’s long-standing expertise in data and AI, its latest offering, Bard, hasn’t impressed users. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai also recently asked its employees to use the AI for a few hours and provide feedback so it can be improved.

According to a report by Business Insider, Google plans to integrate Bard with Google Search and maybe even the Chrome browser.

The success of OpenAI’s chatbot has put a lot of pressure on Google, which hopes that its internal testers will feed data into Bard to help the AI improve and become a strong competitor. It is also important for Google not to release a half-baked product into the market as it could harm the company’s reputation. This is crucial as the market is highly competitive, and users will shift to better alternatives.

ChatGPT struggles with time-sensitive queries as its training data has only gathered information up to 2021, although its slightly older database still outperforms Google’s AI.

The merger between Microsoft Bing and OpenAI‘s chatbot has proven successful, as it has garnered over a million users since its release. One-third of users are completely new to the search engine. The initial reception to its recent update has been overwhelmingly positive.

A few advantages of Google’s AI are that it is fully up-to-date and can cite sources, unlike ChatGPT. Google also has an upper hand over OpenAI thanks to its faster server. This helps the company’s AI respond to queries much faster.

AI technology and natural language processing continue to develop and push boundaries. It will be interesting to see what Google will develop next, how this technology evolves, and what new breakthroughs it can achieve in the future.

Ultimately, it is left to the users to decide which AI chatbot they prefer based on their needs and preferences. The more we demand from AI assistants, ChatGPT and Google’s Artificial Intelligence will likely improve and offer better features.

