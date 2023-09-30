Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 21, 2022: Claim free rewards | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game that offers in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. The revamped version of Garena Free Fire was launched in 2021 and has become popular since then. The said rewards can be won using daily rewards codes. Developers of the game keep updating these alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and digits daily.

There is a dedicated website where players can redeem the available codes. But readers must know that the daily reward codes are available for limited houses and only for the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they exhaust.

Players have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 21, 2022:

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

