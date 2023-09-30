Criminality Codes (October 2023) – Roblox – TheGamer

Check out the latest Criminality codes, an open-world Roblox game about collecting bounties and building a stockpile of cash.

We added a new code on September 30th.

We've got the latest Criminality codes here – a Roblox game where you enter a dark world of criminal gangs, rioting, combat, and loads of cash. Head out into the world on your own and see how long you can survive. Will you be able to pick up the bounties and improve your arsenal of weapons? Or will there be another player out there, waiting behind a closed door?

These Criminality codes can be redeemed in-game via the ATMs dotted around the map. We check for new codes regularly, so come back to our page when there is a new update to see if a new code has been added.

Code

Reward

QUICKTIME#1

$10,000 in cash (NEW CODE)

225KL

$5,000 in cash, 2x EXP

BLESSCRIM

$5,000 in cash

SUMMER2023

$1,500 in cash, 1 hour of experience

BUGS01

$5,000 in cash, 1 hour of experience

175KL

$10,000 in cash

CRIMONTOP

$10,000 in cash

Roblox codes are case-sensitive – that means you need to enter them exactly as they appear above, with the matching numbers, capital letters, and punctuation.

Code

Reward

HALLOWS22

Cash and other rewards

BACK2SCHOOL

Boosts and rewards

CROSSPLATFORM

Xp Boost

SUMMER22

Xp Boost

INCOGNITO

–

NIGHTMARE

–

Here's how to get your free rewards in Criminality.

Code not working? It may be expired. Make sure to check back soon to see if another new code has been added. Otherwise, make sure you have copied the code exactly as it appears above.

Criminality codes are free rewards given out by the devs behind the game. They can be redeemed for various XP boosts, free cash, and other cosmetic rewards. They are typically handed out when a new update is launched (like the previous Halloween update), so keep your eyes peeled for upcoming codes.

We track the codes and add them to this page whenever a new one is added. To keep an eye on upcoming info for yourself, make sure to follow the official Twitter account here.

