‘The Diplomat’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Show – Forbes

While it latest a week, The Diplomat dipped out of the #1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10 list a little faster than I would have expected. It has now slipped to #2, dethroned by the second half of the second season of Firefly Lane.

This is one of Netflix’s new “split” season debuts like we just saw from You, though I’m not quite sure why the long gap was formulated here. The first half of season 2 of Firefly Lane aired on December 2 and now the other half is all the way at the end of April, five full months later. Production issues? It doesn’t seem like Netflix splitting them by a month like You or Stranger Things to generate more hype.

Regardless, it’s a strong performance from the feel-good drama, and that’s not the only returning show Netflix has competing with The Diplomat right now. Sweet Tooth season 2 has arrived, a show I’m actually impressed got renewed at all, given that it sure seems like the kind of thing that Netflix would normally cancel. Then we have Workin’ Moms season 7(!), one of Netflix’s longest-running comedies.

Better Call Saul has dropped to fifth, and will not in fact make it to #1 as a licensed series, despite peaking at #2 for the last half of its final, amazing season. Beef is #6 with no word on a potential renewal yet. The Night Agent is still #7, a continued incredible performance from the spy drama, a real unexpected hit for Netflix.

Circling back to The Diplomat, we have not gotten word about an early renewal for season 2 yet, something the show essentially demands with its wildly ambitious cliffhanger that has proven to be an enormous risk for Netflix originals which often are killed off before they can resolve their plotlines. The Diplomat season 1 ended with a literal “we don’t know who may or may not be dead out of three main characters” moment, and that would not be answered if it doesn’t get renewed. However, my hunch remains that this show has performance well enough to be picked up for season 2, it’s just not getting a hyper-early announcement about it just yet.

Firefly Lane is one of those surprisingly huge Netflix shows that does not get a lot of press, but for the second half of season 2 to be performing this well, that indicates that we’re likely to see a lot more of this show to come. Especially since a series like this no doubt has a much, much lower budget than most other Netflix productions. We’ll see how long it lasts on top.

Update (4/30): So there’s been a little bit more movement on the list over the past few days. The Diplomat has dropped another spot, down to #3. Sweet Tooth season 2 is what has risen up to replace it, while Firefly Lane remains at #1. There’s also a new show that has hit the list called The Nurse, debuting at #4. It’s a Danish show that’s only four episodes long based on a true story about what appears to be a nurse that murdered a bunch of patients in secret and was eventually caught. Yikes!

I am a little surprised to see Working Moms drop so quickly on the list, already down to #7 after debuting a short while ago. Regardless, that seems like one of those shows that will run as long as it feels like, given its age so far. I do wonder if there’s a planned end in sight for it, however. Beef and The Night Agent are both still hanging on. No word on a Beef renewal still, and still nothing on The Diplomat, whether it will get to resolve its cliffhanger ending in season 2. I still think it will.

Looking ahead to May and what might surface then, I am curious how the controversial Queen Cleopatra will be received. It honesty seems like a pretty light month overall with no Netflix megahits returning, and nothing seems like it might be a breakout, just from looking over the list. Selling Sunset returns, one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows, but what I’m looking forward to the most next month is I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robison season 3.

Update 2 (5/1): While Netflix still has not made an announcement about The Diplomat season 2, as that is likely going to be a few weeks away, going by their usual schedule, we have heard about what it could be like from its creators. Here’s its showrunner talking to THR’s TV Top 5 podcast:

“I certainly like long-form stories I like being able to write about minutiae and the little odd moments of people’s lives and their worlds. So I like long-form storytelling. I certainly hope it continues. And I have a lot of ideas about where it would go. But we’ll see. We shall see what happens.”

This is someone coming from shows like Homeland which ran for eight seasons and 96 episodes. But that was a key draw for Showtime, one of its highest profile shows, and Netflix has so many series I’m not sure you could say the same about the Diplomat. Barely any shows in Netflix history have ever made it to eight seasons. But if the show does stick around, there are more ideas, and they relate it to Homeland directly:

“I was raised in, you know, broadcast network television, I worked in that medium for about ten years, and on shows that ran for hundreds of episodes. So, I look for a world that I feel can be populated endlessly with people and characters and, and scenarios and like—this is not a world that’s going to run out of steam anywhere. One of the real gifts of being on Homeland was… I felt they kind of broke new ground in the world of you know, the show is based on these two leads. Then, you know, one of them isn’t there. And the other one still is. And it turns out this third person was the lead the whole time… and we’re going to this country, and then we’re going to that country. I mean, they shot all over the world every season. They completely rebuilt the show on a new continent. So I don’t know that we would ever run out of stories in London. But if we did, there are other countries. I’m okay going to Paris for a couple of years. I’ll be alright with that.”

So, if it does return, we are likely sticking around in London a while, even if Kate is supposed to be pulled up to the White House as VP potentially, which seems like a longer term arc of the show. My guess is the end result is to somehow make her president, but maybe in uh, I don’t know, season 5? We’ll see if the show can last that long.

