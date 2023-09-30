Deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of digital assets into and from centralized crypto exchange platforms as the king crypto falls below $26,000.
New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert reveals that high-net-worth traders have abruptly shifted over $730 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, the majority of them moving into or out of prominent crypto exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken.
The BTC transactions on Whale Alert’s radar, which total to about $458 million, include:
Bitcoin is trading for $25,851 at time of writing, a 4.8% decrease during the last 24 hours.
Moving on to XRP, the digital asset associated with Ripple Labs’ payments platform, Whale Alert finds about $240 million worth of movement. XRP transactions noticed by the whale-watching blockchain tracker include:
XRP is trading for $0.50 at time of writing, a 2.89% decrease during the last day.
Lastly, Whale Alert finds that an ETH whale suddenly transferred 21,240 ETH worth $34,965,976 USD from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
Ethereum is moving for $1,631 at time of writing, a 3% dip on the day.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/IgorZh
Covering the future of finance, including macro, bitcoin, ethereum, crypto, and web 3.
Categories
Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •
Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •
Blockchain • Regulators •
Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •
Futuremash • Financeflux •
Industry Announcements
ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT | ADVERTISE
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
JOIN US ON X
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
COPYRIGHT © 2017-2023 THE DAILY HODL
© 2023 The Daily Hodl
Whales Move Over $730,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed – The Daily Hodl
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of digital assets into and from centralized crypto exchange platforms as the king crypto falls below $26,000.