AT&T's first annual Copa AT&T Pro x Un Día youth soccer … – KPRC Click2Houston

Published: September 1, 2023, 5:07 AM

Updated: September 1, 2023, 6:26 AM

HOUSTON – This weekend, the first annual Copa AT&T Pro x Un Día youth soccer tournament will be held in the city of Houston.

The tournament will start in H-town, and then travel to San Antonio next weekend.

According to their website, those in attendance will also have the opportunity to meet players from the Mexican National Team, participate in interactive activities, and win prizes.

The event is free, and you are encouraged to bring your family out.

The Houston games will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at La Escondida Soccer Club & HAS.

President of the Greens League, Jaime Escobedo, will be live on KPRC 2 starting at 5:45 a.m. with a few players to share their excitement about the game.

Click here to register.

