Your Google Pixel Phone's March Update Arrived – Droid Life

It might be off schedule as the second Monday of the month, with Google spending the last week in silence, but the March Google Pixel update is now here. As expected, this is a bigger-than-usual update with tons of bugs fixes as the stable build of Android 13 QPR2 that so many of us have been testing.

While we’re putting together the full changelog of bug fixes (here’s the full list), feel free to update if you want to. This is an update that should address any lingering bugs you’ve had since the last big QPR1 update a few months back. Google also mentions in a community blog post that there are “new features” coming, likely as a part of a Pixel Feature Drop, but the link they point to for those features is currently broken.

To kick things off, Google has posted March factory image and OTA 13.0 files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. If we don’t see an update arrive for a few days, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Below is the breakdown of all the builds for each phone and carrier.

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

NOTE: If you are currently a part of the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program, this is a reminder that you will not get this stable QPR2 update. You will instead get Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 this week. We have more details on that here.

Links:

