UPDATE: 31-year-old Nampa man arrested in connection with fatal … – Ada County

Raul A. Cuevas is being held in the Ada County Jail on a first-degree murder charge after deputies found another man with a fatal stab wound inside a car early Wednesday morning.

Jesus Urrutia died from a sharp force injury wound to the chest, according to Ada County Coroner reports.

Nampa Police say Urrutia was the suspect in the stabbing death of Cuevas’ mother – 52-year-old Michelle Luna — on Tuesday at her Nampa home.

Cuevas, 31, and Urrutia, 39, are both from the Nampa area.

Investigators are still figuring out why Cuevas fatally stabbed Urrutia at a gas station parking lot in Avimor, which is over 25 miles and several towns away from Nampa.

Nampa Police began their investigation into the death of Michelle Luna just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when they got a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a home in the 2100 block of Grouse Street.

Nampa Police quickly identified Urrutia as the suspect and began a valley-wide search for him.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies got directly involved in the case after getting a 911 call just before 7 a.m. Wednesday that a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of the Avimor gas station.

Deputies arrived there several minutes later and found an adult man – later identified as Urrutia — slumped over in a car, which was running but in park.

Deputies got Urrutia out of the car and began first aid, including CPR, until paramedics arrived. Urrutia had a visible stab wound.

Paramedics took Urrutia to a local hospital, where he was declared dead just after 8 a.m., according to coroner reports.

While that was happening, ACSO deputies identified Cuevas as a suspect in Urrutia’s stabbing.

They found Cuevas in a car at a gas station at the Beacon Light/Idaho 55 intersection.

Deputies collected evidence and talked to Cuevas before taking him to the Ada County Jail, where he was charged with first degree murder.

The case is still under active investigation. Deputies and detectives are pursuing several different leads.

Cuevas is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

