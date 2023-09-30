NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Blog | Infrared Ear Thermometer – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

By Julie Cooper

In 1991, Diatek Corporation of San Diego put a new infrared thermometer – Model 7000 – on the market. Early electronic thermometers had been used by some hospitals and doctors’ offices for several years before that time, but this Diatek model was a pioneering effort to modify space-based infrared sensors for a medical infrared thermometer. The underlying technology was developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., for missions including the Infrared Astronomical Satellite, or IRAS. IRAS measured the temperature of stars and planets by reading the infrared radiation emitted from them, while the thermometer almost instantly determined body temperature by measuring the energy emitted from the eardrum – quite an advancement in medical technology. Diatek was part of the JPL Technology Affiliates Program, or TAP, in the late 1980s and received help from JPL personnel in adapting infrared sensor technology to this new product.

This post was written for “Historical Photo of the Month,” a blog by Julie Cooper of JPL’s Library and Archives Group.

TAGS:HISTORY, TECHNOLOGY

Julie Cooper, Certified Archivist

Julie Cooper is a certified archivist who identifies and processes collections for the JPL Archives, and helps researchers find information about the history of JPL.

Register today and receive up-to-the-minute e-mail alerts delivered directly to your inbox.

A number of RSS readers are available for download free of charge. By clicking on the link below, you may view our “raw” RSS feed. In order to subscribe to an RSS feed, you will need to enter this URL in the RSS reader of your choice.

If you are interested in downloading an RSS reader, search for “RSS reader” in your favorite web search tool. Or, if you prefer, you may also be interested in downloading and using RSSAplet, a free Java RSS reader.

source