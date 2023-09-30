Pay just once to access Microsoft Office programs on Mac or … – Mashable

TL;DR: As of March 18, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac or Windows for just $49.99 instead of $349. That means no more monthly payments.

If you’ve recently made changes to your tech arsenal, chances are there’s one thing you probably didn’t get along with it: a new license to Microsoft Office. And though you might not have noticed it at first, you’ll probably realize it the first time you need to make a spreadsheet, create a presentation, or draft a document.

Make sure you’re prepared to tackle any task on your computer with help from Microsoft Office, the fleet of apps that have kept us going since we all were logging in onto those tower desktops from the ’90s. For a limited time, a lifetime license for Mac or Windows is available now for the amazing steal of $49.99 — less than $9 per app.

Whether you’re spending time on your laptop catching up on work, or winding down and getting in some play, the fleet of Microsoft Office apps comes in handy for both scenarios… more times than you can count. These classic apps have stood the test of time, offering excellent options for tasks ranging from email management to presentations to connecting with coworkers.

This bundle of apps includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, and this lifetime license is ready to install on either a Mac or Windows computer. It can be used for business or home on one computer forever. Instant delivery and download are promised, with access to your software license keys and download links right away. And once you’ve got all of your apps installed, if you ever run into an issue, you’ll also have access to free Microsoft Office customer service.

Outfit your computer with the tried-and-true Microsoft Office staples. Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac or Windows for just $49.99 for a limited time.

