Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 9: Win diamonds, skins, and rare bundles for free today – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 9: Free Fire is among the most played Battle Royale games, including Battlegrounds Mobile India and more. However, Garena Free Fire faced a long ban in India and now it is in the process of making a comeback and that is likely to happen very soon. The game is now planning to relaunch for Indian players and is bringing Indian characters to the game. Considering it was such a popular game before the ban, a huge number of players are eagerly waiting for the launch announcement to happen.

Those outside India can get access to Garena Free Fire in-game rewards that too for free. Users can win exciting prizes in which they can get weapon skin, outfits, diamonds, and more without having to spend the virtual in-game currency. Every day the game provides 12-character-long alphanumeric codes that players can use to get rewards for free. The only thing you have to do is submit the codes and win exciting prizes. Note that these codes have a quick expiry time so grab them as soon as possible. Check out the redeem codes below:

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71694223036949

source