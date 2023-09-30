Apple iPhone 15 series to launch on September 12: Biggest features, colour options, and other likely details – Gadgets Now

Gadgets Now | Gadgets Now Bureau09 Sep, 2023, 08:15AM IST

Apple has announced the ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, where it will be launching the new iPhone and Apple Watch models. The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST. While an in-person event with select media available, the event will also be live streamed on YouTube, and other platforms.

Rumours suggest that the dust in the disintegrating Apple logo is from the titanium frame of the new Pro models. Also, the titanium frame is likely one of the biggest features of the iPhone 15 Pro models. Then, the colours – silver, black and blue – are the new colour options for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 15 series will have four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhones are expected to finally make the jump to USB-C after a decade of having a lighting port. The iPhone 15 Pro models are said to come with Thunderbolt 4 port, while the vanilla models would have the USB 2.0 standard port.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are said to have a chassis made out of titanium instead of stainless steel.

This year, replacing the notch on vanilla models would be the pill-shaped cutout, first seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models, known as Dynamic Island. However, the two models would still stick to the 60Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to borrow the Action Button from the Apple Watch Ultra, replacing the mute switch. As on the Watch Ultra, the Action Button will also be a multipurpose button on the iPhones, which could be programmed for different tasks.

If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could support faster charging speeds of up to 35W.

Rumours are rife that vanilla iPhone 15 models could get a new 48MP primary sensor, similar to the Pro models.

Finally, after years of rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would come with a periscope camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to retain the 3x telephoto lens, same as last year’s model.

The Pro models will get two new colours, including Titan Gray and Blue, and Silver and Space Black. The Pro model might not come in a gold shade for the first time iPhone X.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to come in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow.

A price hike is expected for Pro models in the US for the first time in years. The Pro model could cost $100 more and Pro Max $200 more compared to last year, with starting prices coming at $1,099 and $1,299, respectively.

The iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to start at $799 and $899, respectively.

