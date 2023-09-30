What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: January 27th, 2023 – What's on Netflix

by Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore · Reading Time: 4 minutes
Published on EST
Lockwood and Co. is now streaming – Picture: Netflix
Happy Friday, and welcome to your daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix. Heading into the weekend, Netflix dropped nine new releases, so let’s look at what’s heading up the lineup and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, not much to report on what’s coming up. A new season of InuYasha drops tomorrow and you’ll also get weekly episodes of A Clean Sweep, Crash Course in Love, and The Gentlemen’s League.
Today saw the removal of all five seasons of Z Nation and this weekend, we’d suggest looking through the list of 100+ movies leaving on February 1st.
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Documentary, Biography, Music
Director: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
Cast: Leonard Cohen, Nancy Bacal, Steve Berkowitz
Writer: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m
Coming to Netflix via the Sony first window deal is the highly reviewed Sony Pictures Classic documentary on the life of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.
The New York Times notably reviewed the movie giving it a 9, saying, “The documentary’s account of the song’s fate, indebted to Alan Light’s book “The Holy or the Broken,” is a fascinating study in the mechanics and metaphysics of pop-culture memory.”
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira, Luke Treadaway
Runtime: 49 mins
Lockwood & Co., a new British production based on Jonathan Stroud’s book series of the same name, is hoping to end Netflix’s rather abysmal run of fantasy YA series.
8 episodes drop today, which follows a team of teenage ghost-hunters combating deadly spirits.
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Director: Kenya Barris
Writer: Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris
Runtime: 117 min / 1h 57m
Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, and David Duchovny all star in one of Netflix’s first major movies of the year from #BlackAF and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.
Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the movie:
“Families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents.”
Alongside the big ensemble cast, the movie features a thumping soundtrack of around 30 big named songs.
