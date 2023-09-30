Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 7: Weekly Agenda is HERE! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 7: The Weekly Agenda is here in Garena Free Fire after weeks of anticipation! The developers have rolled out a series of events and updates that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda.

As part of the weekly agenda, the developers of Garena Free Fire are offering FreeFireXDevilMayCry5 collaboration items as top rewards. Players can grab Dante’s skin and Cavaliere R motorcycle. Announcing the Weekly Agenda, the official account of Garena North America posted on X, “ #FreeFireXDevilMayCry5 is jumping out of the plane again! Unleash your power with Dante’s skin and the Cavaliere R motorcycle. And GET READY for the sweetest revenge of the New Booyah Pass – Sweet Assault. Collect them ALL!”

Through multiple events like the token wheel, faded wheel, top-up, and lucky shop, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on exclusive in-game items.

So, head over to Garena Free Fire MAX and check out the Weekly Agenda rewards!

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

