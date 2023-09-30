The Best Smart Speakers for 2023 – PCMag Middle East

Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri have become our reliable digital assistants. They live inside our devices and jump at our spoken commands to set timers, play music, and teach kids how to spell those difficult homework words. Smart speakers are one of the easiest ways to use these voice assistants around your home.

But before you can choose a smart speaker, you have to pick a camp. The top voice assistants don’t work very well together and, if you want to equip multiple rooms, you should stick to a single one. This guide explains all your options and helps you pick the best platform for your needs, along with the right smart speaker (or speakers) for your home.

Every smart speaker responds to a wake word, such as “Alexa” for Alexa, “Hey, Google” for Google, and “Siri” for Siri. Once the speaker indicates it is listening, you can ask whatever you want. The question then is how to ask.

All three voice assistants are fairly easy to talk to, but they can trip up if you don’t use the proper syntax. You need to speak to Alexa in a certain way to get the best results. This isn’t a problem once you get used to the syntax, but the voice assistant too often gets confused if you use a term it doesn’t know or phrase a command in an unfamiliar way.

Google Assistant and Siri are both much better at recognizing natural language and are generally less frustrating to use. Amazon continues to develop Alexa, but for now, Google and Apple have the edge.

Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri can control pretty much any smart home device nowadays. In the Alexa and Google apps, and with the Siri Shortcuts feature, you can set up rooms of multiple devices to control, plus configure multi-step routines, like “I’m leaving the house.” All three smart assistants support most major smart home device brands, with few holes between them.

The Amazon Echo and Echo Studio add support for the Zigbee smart home standard, which means they work with more third-party devices (and other Echo speakers in your home, as a result). Most newer smart home devices are Wi-Fi-based and hubless, or otherwise work with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you shouldn’t run into compatibility issues.

If you intend to use Siri to control your smart home, make sure the smart home devices you buy are HomeKit-compatible, and you have a HomePod, iPad, or Apple TV to use as a hub. These devices enable you to create rooms, groups, and multistep routines, as well as control your devices remotely—but only from iOS. Apple’s Home app is gorgeous, but you have to be all-in with Apple for it to work well.

Matter is an emerging standard worth keeping an eye on, though it isn’t yet widely available for smart home devices.

You can also use Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri to control a TV or home entertainment center, with a compatible TV or appropriate hardware add-on (a media streamer like an Amazon Fire TV device for Alexa, a Chromecast or Android TV for Google Assistant, an Apple TV for Siri, or a Roku device for any of them).

Amazon’s voice assistant ecosystem benefits from tens of thousands of third-party “skills,” and Amazon has a directory of them on its site. These skills let you do everything; for example, you can check your local transit status, look up your credit card balance, find trivia about your favorite college football team, play games, and sing along with songs. However, you have to seek out the skills you want and stick to a very specific syntax. It’s a stunningly powerful system but involves a bit of a learning curve.

Google Assistant has fewer skills, a result of its ability to understand more casual syntax and conversational commands. Regardless, you can check out Google’s skills (which it calls “actions”) in its convenient web-based directory.

All of the voice assistants let you make phone calls from your smart speaker. Alexa and Google make free phone calls directly. Google Assistant can call numbers in the US and Canada, but only to phone numbers in your Google Contacts. Alexa can call anyone in the US, Canada, and Mexico, but not toll-free numbers. You can also use Amazon Drop In to make voice calls to any friends or family with Alexa devices or the Alexa app, including different Echo speakers in your own home. The HomePod works as a speakerphone too, but you have to start the call on your iPhone.

All smart speakers can play music from your phone but, if you’re relying only on voice commands, you are stuck with cloud services. Alexa and Google Assistant both connect to Apple Music and Spotify Premium accounts, as well as to Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio for free. Alexa speakers also play Amazon Prime Music, while Google Assistant speakers can access YouTube Music. Siri on the HomePod and HomePod mini can play Apple Music and songs from your Apple Music account. For any of these services, you can just ask the smart speaker to start playing music from them.

Most smart speakers also support Bluetooth connections or the Apple AirPlay or Google Cast platforms, so you can stream audio directly from your phone, tablet, or computer. Several feature 3.5mm ports, though some are output-only (for connecting to larger, non-smart speakers).

The Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot have both made big strides in sound quality, but they still can’t really fill a room and aren’t quite good enough to be primary music speakers. As mentioned, you can use them to control better speakers.

The Echo, HomePod mini, and Nest Audio sound notably better, as do most smart speakers in the $100 to $200 price range. The best value on this list is currently the $200 Echo Studio, which sounds just as good as speakers that cost twice as much. Above $300, the Sonos Era 300 and the second-gen HomePod also deliver top-notch audio.

Ultimately, the best smart speaker for you has the voice assistant you want along with the right power, size, and price for your needs. And if you want video support as well, there are always smart displays, which are basically smart speakers with touch screens.

