Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: Pricing and pictures of new … – Notebookcheck.net

The launch of a second-generation Surface Laptop Studio is just a few days away. Microsoft has not confirmed or hinted at the device’s arrival yet. However, it has already revealed that it intends to introduce new Surface products in New York next week. Another forthcoming product will be the Surface Laptop Go 3, pricing and official renders for which emerged earlier today.

While the Surface Laptop Go 3 is a minor refresh from the Surface Laptop Go 2, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 could prove a more potent and versatile option than its predecessor. Contrary to Quandt’s earlier leak, he now asserts that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be available with the Core i7-13700H or Core i7-13800H, a pair of Raptor Lake-H series processors that have 14 cores and 20 threads. As usual, Microsoft will offer an entry-level option without dedicated graphics, despite the device’s €2,249 starting price.

Alternatively, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be available with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or GeForce RTX 4060, as well as 512 GB through 2 TB of storage and 16 GB, 32 GB or 64 GB of RAM. As previous leaks suggested, Microsoft has improved the I/O from the original Surface Laptop Studio, which ships with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5 mm jack and a Surface Connect port. Although all those remain, Microsoft has added a USB Type-A port and a MicroSD card slot.

In other words, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 falls slightly short of the MacBook Pro 14 and its three Thunderbolt 4 ports, full-sized SD card slot and HDMI port. Currently, Quandt expects Microsoft to begin delivering Surface Laptop Studio 2 orders in early October, which would be much sooner than the lead time after it introduced its predecessor. For now, Quandt mentions the following Surface Laptop Studio 2 configurations and prices:

Purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Core i5-1235U/8 GB RAM/512 GB storage) on Amazon

Top 10 Laptops

Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks

under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays

Top 10 Smartphones

Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones

@rquandt & WinFuture

source