Disney's Newest Animated Film, 'Strange World,' Posts Slow Start – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

On this week’s episode of Idea Generation, Paul Rodriguez Jr. describes his early days as a young skateboarder in California, how he became the face of Nike Skate and eventually launched his own brand, Primitive Skateboarding. Along the way, he’s tried his hand at investing, including helping build and sell a craft beer-company.

Spellcaster chronicles the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

Accelerate is an in-depth exploration of the science, ethos and implications of near-future transportation methods.

China’s Factory Activity Sustains Momentum, Private Survey Shows

Aging Trees Show a Crisis Looms for the World’s Everything Oil

Fed and ECB Tread Hopefully Into Final Stretch of 2023

Vietnam Aims for 6% Growth This Year in Best-Case Scenario

Indians Given a Week More to Find $1.7 Billion Worth of Banknotes Before Withdrawal

Clorox Says All of Its Manufacturing Sites Are Working Again After a Hack

Weight-Loss Drugs Estimated to Save Airlines Millions

Apple Says Software, Apps Behind iPhone Overheating; Fix Coming

Revealed: Three Aircraft Carriers Sunk in Battle of Midway

Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation

AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President

Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department

Russia Sanctions Critic Headed for Victory in Slovak Election

Congress Averts Government Shutdown Hours Before Oct. 1 Deadline

Property Sharks Circle a £9 Million Deal

IRS Contractor Charged With Leaking Tax Data on Billionaires

Golf Revolves Around Money This Year. The Ryder Cup Isn’t immune.

After 28 hours, the U.S. finally wins a full point at the Ryder Cup with rookies Homa and Harman

Science Strikes Back Against Long Covid Skeptics

Don’t Let ChatGPT Write So Much Fan Fiction

Don’t Worry About Global Population Collapse

A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics

Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors

What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words

Child Care Staffing Cuts, Closures Are Coming as Funding Cliff Approaches

`Varsity Blues’ Dad Gets Home Confinement Sentence on Appeal

How South Africa Botched Its First Coal Power-Plant Transition

Truck Crash Kills Five in Illinois; Forces Evacuation Due to Ammonia Leak

NYC Flooding Renews Calls for Safer Basement Apartments

In Red-Hot Austin, Climate Fears Can’t Stop a $4.5 Billion Highway Expansion

Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst

Influential US Crypto Industry Leaders Say SEC Overstepped with Binance Allegations

Three Arrows Founder's Arrest Marks Downfall of Crypto Highflier

Bitcoin Is Ending September With First Quarterly Loss This Year

Source: Walt Disney Co.

Strange World, Walt Disney Co.’s latest animated film, took in a modest $4.2 million domestically in theaters in its opening night on Wednesday.

That fell below the $7.5 million first day sales of Encanto, the Disney animated film released this week a year ago.

source