Disney's Newest Animated Film, 'Strange World,' Posts Slow Start – Bloomberg

On this week’s episode of Idea Generation, Paul Rodriguez Jr. describes his early days as a young skateboarder in California, how he became the face of Nike Skate and eventually launched his own brand, Primitive Skateboarding. Along the way, he’s tried his hand at investing, including helping build and sell a craft beer-company.
Spellcaster chronicles the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
Accelerate is an in-depth exploration of the science, ethos and implications of near-future transportation methods.
China’s Factory Activity Sustains Momentum, Private Survey Shows
Aging Trees Show a Crisis Looms for the World’s Everything Oil
Fed and ECB Tread Hopefully Into Final Stretch of 2023
Vietnam Aims for 6% Growth This Year in Best-Case Scenario
Indians Given a Week More to Find $1.7 Billion Worth of Banknotes Before Withdrawal
Clorox Says All of Its Manufacturing Sites Are Working Again After a Hack
Weight-Loss Drugs Estimated to Save Airlines Millions
Apple Says Software, Apps Behind iPhone Overheating; Fix Coming
Revealed: Three Aircraft Carriers Sunk in Battle of Midway
Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation
AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President
Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department
Russia Sanctions Critic Headed for Victory in Slovak Election
Congress Averts Government Shutdown Hours Before Oct. 1 Deadline
Property Sharks Circle a £9 Million Deal
IRS Contractor Charged With Leaking Tax Data on Billionaires
Golf Revolves Around Money This Year. The Ryder Cup Isn’t immune.
After 28 hours, the U.S. finally wins a full point at the Ryder Cup with rookies Homa and Harman
Science Strikes Back Against Long Covid Skeptics
Don’t Let ChatGPT Write So Much Fan Fiction
Don’t Worry About Global Population Collapse
A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics
Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors
What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words
Child Care Staffing Cuts, Closures Are Coming as Funding Cliff Approaches
`Varsity Blues’ Dad Gets Home Confinement Sentence on Appeal
How South Africa Botched Its First Coal Power-Plant Transition
Truck Crash Kills Five in Illinois; Forces Evacuation Due to Ammonia Leak
NYC Flooding Renews Calls for Safer Basement Apartments
In Red-Hot Austin, Climate Fears Can’t Stop a $4.5 Billion Highway Expansion
Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst
Influential US Crypto Industry Leaders Say SEC Overstepped with Binance Allegations
Three Arrows Founder's Arrest Marks Downfall of Crypto Highflier
Bitcoin Is Ending September With First Quarterly Loss This Year
Strange World, Walt Disney Co.’s latest animated film, took in a modest $4.2 million domestically in theaters in its opening night on Wednesday.
That fell below the $7.5 million first day sales of Encanto, the Disney animated film released this week a year ago.
