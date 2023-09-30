Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in September 2023 – What's on Netflix



An early look ahead at the new Netflix Original series and movies scheduled to hit Netflix in September.

by Kasey Moore

Published on July 6th, 2023

Pictured: Top Boy, Love at First Sight, Is She The Wolf and Sex Education Season 4

Welcome along to a very early preview of the new Netflix Originals planned to release globally (unless stated otherwise) in September 2023. We’ll cover all the Netflix Original movies and series split into English and non-English language titles.

Please note that this list will evolve and change over time. In addition, we’ll include some dates that may be temporary dates told to us via sources that are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix: September 2023, TBD

Picture: Netflix

It’s one last outing for Top Boy, which will return for its third (technically fifth) and final season exclusively on Netflix.

Season 5 is set to see the returns of Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, and Araloyin Oshunremi, plus the addition of Brian Gleeson and Barry Keoghan to the cast.

Coming to Netflix: September 15th

Read our preview for Love at First Sight here.

Picture: Netflix

Adapting the Jennifer E. Smith novel ‘The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight’, this new romance movie comes from director Vanessa Caswill and stars Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, and Rob Delaney.

Here’s what you can expect:

“After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley meets Oliver in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?”

Coming to Netflix: September 21st

Picture: Netflix

It’s the end of the road for the students at Moordale, with Sex Education returning for its fourth and final season in September. It was the end for Moordale anyway, with the school closing and our favorites now preparing for their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Language: Swedish

Coming to Netflix: September 1st

Picture: Ea Czyz / Netflix and Marianne Bakke / Netflix

A man longing for a reunion with his daughter takes his former spouse captive, setting off on an intense, emotionally loaded road trip with her and a police officer. Their path leads them across the countryside of Sweden during a sweltering summer, with law enforcement never far behind.

Fares Fares directs with Fares starring alongside Alexej Manvelov, Alma Pöysti, Stina Ekblad, Bengt C.W. Carlsson, Annica Liljeblad, Annika Hallin, and Johni Tadi.

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: September 3rd

Picture: Netflix

Having released on Netflix in Japan weekly over the summer, the rest of the world will be treated to the entire season in early September.

Here’s what you can expect from the reality series:

“They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf,” a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love.”

Language: German

Coming to Netflix: September 7th

Picture: Netflix

From Constantin Television, this new limited series described as a physiological thriller is based on the Romy Hausmann novel.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Lena and the children Hannah and Jonathan live in a highly secured house, completely isolated from the rest of the world. They eat their meals, use the bathroom, and go to bed according to a strict schedule. As soon as he enters the room, they line up and present their hands. They do everything he says. Until Lena manages to escape. After a car accident leaves her severely injured, she is taken to hospital with Hannah at her side.”

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: September 7th (date subject to change)

Picture: Netflix

Gamera, the giant monster which has been beloved by Kaiju fans across the globe since the 1960s, faces off against five enemy creatures across six episodes in this new animated series.

Hisako Kanemoto, Mamoru Miyano, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami, and Subaru Kimura headline the voice cast.



Language: Spanish

Coming to Netflix: September 8th

Úrsula Corberó and Quim Gutierrez stars in this new crime thriller miniseries that kicks off with a police officers remains being found inside a burnt-out car in Barcelona.



Language: French

Coming to Netflix: September 13th

Picture: Netflix

Mini-series consisting of 7 episodes about Bernard Tapie.

Language: Danish

Coming to Netflix: September 14th

Picture: Netflix

Based on the book Ehrengard by Karen Blixen and directed by the award-winning director Bille August, this new period drama from Denmark is set in a fairytale kingdom and follows an expert on love hired by a scheming duchess to help secure herself an heir.

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: September 14th

Picture: Netflix

Starring Kanna Hashimoto, this new Japanese live-action series is adapted from the book by Aito Aoyagi featuring many familiar characters from classic fairytales.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Follows Little Red Riding Hood as she hunts criminals who commit crimes in famous fairy tales such as Cinderella and Hänsel and Gretel, and it gained popularity for its sophisticated mystery-solving turns and twists.”

Language: Brazillian Portuguese

Coming to Netflix: September 27th (subject to change)

Picture: Netflix

Dubbed Netflix’s first major Brazilian action movie, this movie follows Roger a truck racing driver who starts driving for a cargo robbery gang in order to keep his team. Once inside the crime, he must fight hard to get out.

Tomás Portella directs with Thiago Martins, Sheron Menezzes, Raphael Logam, and Milhem Cortaz starring.

Language: French

Coming to Netflix: September 27th

We’ll be getting a sequel to the French drama Street Flow which first released in 2019 in late September. Kery James and Leila Sy direct the sequel. Kery James, Jammeh Diangana and Bakary Diombera to star.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Two years after his brush with death, Demba tries to turn his life around and resist the desire for revenge. Noumouké gets involved in brawls between rival neighborhoods, and Soulaymaan, torn between his convictions and ambitions, takes his first steps as a lawyer. Can the three brothers resist the wave of violence and the brutality of the events that befall them?”

Language: Italian

Coming to Netflix: September 2023, TBD

Picture: Netflix

This Italian teen drama was given a season 2 renewal which will be split into two halves. The first half will launch in September 2023, with the second coming in early 2024.

For those who are unaware, this is the Italian equivalent of Degrassi, where you follow multiple kids at a middle school experiencing their first crushes and kisses while navigating school and relationships.

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: September 2023, TBD

Picture: Netflix

The anime martial arts series Kengan Ashura will return for a full second season in September 2023.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in September 2023? Let us know in the comments and if you know of anything coming to Netflix in September that we haven’t included here, reach out to us on Twitter.

