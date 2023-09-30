Here’s Some Very Bad News For PlayStation Plus Subscribers – Forbes

Evil Dead: The Game

I have some good news and some bad news for PS Plus subscribers. We’ll start with the good.

Sony has unveiled its February PlayStation Plus Essential lineup. Normally we get three free titles each month, but this February we get four—and it’s a pretty good spread!

The four PS Plus games will be available next Tuesday, February 7th (so make sure to download January’s games by the 6th) and include:

That’s one skating game, one co-op survival game, one space-fantasy loot-shooter and one remade classic crime boss game all in one month. Not too shabby!

These games were all leaked ahead of time, and you can read more about them right here.

I’ve played Destiny 2: Beyond Light and the excellent Mafia: Definitive Edition (which I recommend to anyone who enjoys Grand Theft Auto but wants to play a game in that genre that doesn’t have all the side-quests and fetch quests) but haven’t tried out the other two yet, so I’ll definitely be taking those for a spin.

That’s the good news. Now for the bad news:

Sony also announced today that the PlayStation Plus Collection, which offers PS5 owners a bevy of free games, is being discontinued on May 9th. You’ll keep the games if you’ve already redeemed them, but after the 9th of May they will no longer be part of your PS Plus subscription.

Here’s the full list of PS Plus Collection games that are available to redeem on PS5 until they go away for good:

As you can see, that’s quite a list of amazing games. Almost everything on here is terrific, so make sure if you have a PS5 to claim anything you haven’t already downloaded. These will be gone before you know it.

source