YES WORLD Token Now Supports 8 Trading Pairs, Also Available on PancakeSwap – Yahoo Finance

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – November 23, 2022) – YES WORLD Token is now available for trading with 8 trading pairs on various central exchanges and PankcakeSwap. These are all spot trading pairs, namely – YES/USDT, YES/BUSD, YES/WBNB, YES/ETH, YES/BTCB, YES/CAKE, YES/USDC, YES/TRON. With this long list, YES WORLD is offering users a great deal of convenience to trade YES with their preferred crypto.

YES WORLD is listed on XT.com, Coinsbit.io and BankCEX in addition to the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.

YES WORLD Token

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/145485_145485_1fc0542b248dd9fa_001full.jpeg

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce the carbon footprint. YES WORLD is focused on making carbon emission information more traceable and transparent, representing a unique opportunity to neutralize carbon emissions.

YES WORLD Token is the native token for YES WORLD’s Save Earth mission. It was conceptualized to generate awareness around global warming challenges, to bring the mission to critical mass, and take steps in the direction of reducing the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD Token is one of the the leading utility tokens and has seen significant growth in recent months. YES WORLD Token last week announced that it was making a foray into Germany, Austria, Switzerland and other European countries. YES WORLD Token is already accepted as payment method at numerous merchants in Dubai and has integration with several e-commerce platforms, where users can pay for products and services using YES Token.

Earlier this week, YES WORLD announced that it would be hiring 600 people worldwide to expand the utility services, merchant on-boarding, technological upgrades, support functions, as well as newer innovations. It has already started on-boarding global merchant establishments as well as several e-commerce and app-based businesses, to facilitate payment acceptance for its crypto token. The new hiring plan will add the required bandwidth and workforce for merchant on-boarding, technological upgrades, support functions, as well as newer innovations.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr. Choudhary’s vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

YES WORLD is currently in soft launch and planning one of the biggest airdrop campaigns starting on 23/3/2023, followed by a major global launch on April 24, 2024. More than 50 leading crypto exchanges will be enrolled before the global launch. YES WORLD also plans to onboard 10 million merchant establishment worldwide before the global launch on April 24, 2024 where the native token will be accepted for payments.

Important links –

Twitter – https://twitter.com/yesworld24

CMC – https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yes-world-token/

Media Contact

Company Name: Yes World Climate Tech PTE Ltd

Email: info@yesworld.io

Website: www.yesworld.io

Contact Person: Sandeep Choudhary

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145485

