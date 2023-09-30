iPhone 15 production cut by 11 million units over supply snags … – 9to5Mac

There’s a ritual around every new iPhone release, and we’re crossing one of the final steps before launch.

First, analysts predict how many tens of millions of new models will be produced. Some time passes, then last minute reports of production issues arise. Finally, just before the new iPhones are announced, analysts cut their iPhone production predictions due to supply constraints.

That, my friends, is like some unwritten analyst rule for every iPhone launch. The reality, of course, is that Apple can never have as many iPhones produced at launch as it would like. What it does make, it will sell.

Nevertheless, analyst Jeff Pu recently downgraded their iPhone 15 production predictions from 83 million to 77 million units. Pu cites a mix of supply constraints affecting production and “demand concerns” for the six million unit estimate drop.

An analyst note from Japanese bank Mizuho adds to the pile of production slashing. Today the firm adjusted its iPhone 15 production estimate for the year from 84 million to 73 million. Unsurprisingly, supply snags are to blame. Mizuho also forecasts 217 million iPhones produced across 2023. That’s down from 227 million units as previously forecasted.

Separately, 9to5Mac reported earlier this week that another analyst for major equity firm expects Apple to delay shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max until October. Other models are expected to start reaching customers on September 22.

That’s because iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first and only model to use a periscope lens for greater optical zoom. Sony is reportedly unable to provide sensors for the camera system in time for the highest-end model to make the launch with the rest of the lineup.

Most recently, 9to5Mac first reported that Apple will no longer offer a gold color option with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Instead, Apple is replacing it with a “Titan Gray” color using the new titanium frame. The special edition Deep Purple color will be replaced with a new dark blue option.

